  The version for the print

  • 2020 February 11 13:48

    TT Club advises transport operators on their liabilities as a consequence of the coronavirus

    TT Club says that the ongoing disruption to freight transport services and global supply chains resulting from the coronavirus are significant and will continue to evolve on a daily basis. In addition to the heightening challenges transport operators are facing in moving their customers goods to and from China, insurance provider, TT Club is advising on the potential unforeseen exposures that may also accrue.

    In a briefing compiled with the assistance of specialist international lawyers, HFW, the Club outlines how freight forwarders, logistics service providers and other intermediaries can protect themselves legally and minimise their liabilities, while still giving a quality service to their customers.

    Restrictions due to labour shortages at ports and cancellations of inland transport links within China, constraints in the supply of goods due to factory closures and reduced schedules of air, ocean and rail carriers may expose forwarders to claims arising from delivery delays and cargo deterioration.

    The TT Club briefing details these pitfalls and provides guidance on correct and comprehensive documentation handling. However, its underlying direction is to counsel transport operators to be proactive in their communication. In such disruptive situations, as the one the coronavirus has precipitated, both the value of the operator's service to his customer and his protection against future liability claims lies in good, accurate communication.

    "Up-to-date status reports on their cargo's progress, or lack of it, are vital to shippers," emphasises TT Club's Risk Management Director, Peregrine Storrs-Fox. "Forwarders and logistics operators will certainly prove their mettle if they can consistently make customers aware of the ongoing attempts to problem-solve. Careful recording of communication trails detailing such actions will also help in any disputes in the future."
    In attempting to deliver such solutions, however, a forwarder may need to use routes, carriers or modes that are less familiar, or to partner with other actors, of whom he has no experience. Such 'workarounds' are common at times of crisis when pressure from customers to deliver freight by whatever means can be intense. Additional care and due diligence must be taken when working in unfamiliar environments. It might be necessary to take extra precautions in employing bills of lading, standard trading conditions (STC), letters of indemnity (LOIs) and other means in order to protect the stakeholders from unforeseen costs and liabilities.

    The briefing goes far in explaining these risks and the steps that can be taken to keep them to a minimum. Underlying most of these steps however is good communication. For example if “force majeure” notices are required to be sent, it must be ensured that these are fully understood by the recipient. In other cases, when delays or deviations are caused by matters genuinely outside the operator's control, then these circumstances must be well documented.

    Common sense, proactive communication with counterparties as required and the adherence to good working practices will set operators in a better position to be protected in these abnormal circumstances. However, when stress can be heightened by unexpected pressures, it is useful to have guidelines that focus on the possibility of unusual risks, TT Club's briefing seeks to provide such guidance.

    ABOUT TT CLUB
    TT Club is the international transport and logistics industry's leading provider of insurance and related risk management services. Established in 1968, the Club's membership comprises vessel operators, ports and terminals, road, rail and airfreight operators, logistics companies and container lessors.
    As a mutual insurer, the Club exists to provide its policyholders with benefits, which include specialist underwriting expertise, a worldwide office network providing claims management services, and first class risk management and loss prevention advice.

Другие новости по темам: TT Club  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 February 11

18:07 International independent shipbroker IFCHOR appoints new joint CEO
17:59 Delo Group and the Government of the Sakhalin Region concluded a Cooperation Agreement
17:29 Hapag-Lloyd and HHLA to continue collaboration
17:03 Capbreton goes green with all-electric passenger ferry
16:54 Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port handled 294,100 tonnes of cargo in Jan’2020, down 23.1% Y-o-Y
16:29 LUKOIL-MarineBunker acquires two bunkering tankers
16:05 Wärtsilä receives type approval for its SceneScan position reference system by the DNV GL
15:41 MAN Energy Solution launches open initiative for digital data integration and collaboration
15:16 German Maritime Cluster and World Maritime University move their relationship to new level
14:37 Port of HaminaKotka throughput in 2020 fell by 9.4% Y-o-Y to 1.43 million tonnes
14:12 Throughput of Russian seaports in January 2020 grew by 1.7% to 68.58 million tonnes
13:48 TT Club advises transport operators on their liabilities as a consequence of the coronavirus
13:29 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
12:55 TransContainer reports its Financial Results under Russian Accounting Standards for the 2019
12:30 Delegation of Rosmorport managers to participate in Dredging and Hydraulic Engineering Structures Congress
12:01 AAL launches Europe – Middle East / India – Asia monthly liner service
11:33 Report on microplastics in the Baltic Sea provides a common baseline for policy-makers and researchers
11:10 BW LPG declares option for additional four LPG dual-fuel engines, bringing our investment to eight
10:56 Szczecin-Świnoujście seaports handled 32,174,800 tonnes of cargo in 2019, down 3.3% YoY
10:32 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 11
10:30 Damen delivers Long Range Ocean Patrol Vessel to the Mexican Navy
09:52 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in January 2020 fell by 25% Y-o-Y to 2.13 million tonnes
09:30 Brent Crude futures price is up 1.28% to $53.95, Light Sweet Crude – up 1.15% to $50.14
09:14 Baltic Dry Index is down to 411 points

2020 February 10

18:12 SCF Angara’s crew rescues seven fishermen in Gulf of Finland
17:55 Patrol ship of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet makes business call at port of Oman
17:33 Port of Liepaja (Latvia) handled 570,400 tonnes of cargo in January 2020, up 0.4 % Y-o-Y
17:04 CMA CGM and Energy Observer join forces to make hydrogen one of the energy sources of tomorrow
16:51 Gdynia, Poland to host Transport Week 2020 on 3-4 June 2020
16:34 IHC delivered an IHC Beaver® 50 cutter suction dredger for the Mozambique LNG export project
16:19 Freeport of Riga Authority to host Ports 4.0 Conference on 3-4 March 2020
16:04 “K” Line enters into long-term time charter with Petronas LNG for two newbuilding LNG vessels
15:34 Wärtsilä & DNV GL agree to collaborate in promoting and accelerating marine sector's digital transformation
15:04 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO fell to RUB 10,105 in RF spot market
14:44 Rauanheimo and Port of HaminaKotka Ltd sign an agreement on the investments for the expansion of the Mussalo Bulk Terminal
14:42 Naming ceremony held for SCF Group’s latest LNG carrier, SCF La Perouse
14:32 Yang Ming ship arrested in Sydney for pollution debt
14:20 ClassNK releases new PrimeShip-HULL (HCSR) software
13:55 Environmental Policies and their impact in the spotlight at POSIDONIA 2020
13:29 Throughput of port Kavkaz in January 2020 fell by 25% Y-o-Y to 1.363 million tonnes
13:04 TUI AG to sell Hapag-Lloyd Cruises unit to JV TUI Cruises in €1.2 bln deal
12:50 Russia's Main Department of State Expertise approved reconstruction of Volgograd hydrosystem
12:04 Maersk Line partners with PORTRIX LOGISTIC SOFTWARE to deliver full spot pricing benefits
11:03 MISC secures long-term charter contracts with Petrobras
10:31 Four new LNG сarriers on сontract with Shell
10:13 Female port managers hone their skills
09:42 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 10
09:38 Brent Crude futures price is down 0.17% to $54.38, Light Sweet Crude – down 0.18% to $50.23
09:21 Baltic Dry Index is down to 415 points
09:07 Abu Dhabi Ports doubes visitor capacity at Sir Bani Yas Cruise Beach with AED 100 million expansion
09:06 Financing and time-charter agreements signed for four icebreaking LNG carriers for Arctic LNG 2 project

2020 February 9

17:55 Cruise Baltic: Record number of cruise guests in the Baltic Sea in 2019
16:53 Coast Guard responds to submerged vessel near Corpus Christi, Texas
15:17 NYK orders second LNG-fueled PCTC
14:39 Hapag-Lloyd launches remote reefer supply chain monitoring tool “Hapag-Lloyd LIVE”
13:27 Condensate treatment capacity expanded at the Samburgskiy license area
12:18 ClassNK releases new PrimeShip-HULL (HCSR) software
11:08 Feadship launches 99.95-metre superyacht Moonrise
10:43 USCG reopens Intracoastal Waterway near Berwick, Louisiana

2020 February 8

16:57 Eastern Shipbuilding launches the A. Thomas Higgins for E.N. Bisso & Son