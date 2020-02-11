2020 February 11 12:01

AAL launches Europe – Middle East / India – Asia monthly liner service

Launching this month, the Europe – Middle East / India – Asia Monthly Liner Service will connect main ports between Europe, Middle East / India and Asia, to serve the market’s MPP & project heavy lift cargo transport requirements, the company said in its release.

In celebration of its milestone 25th year of operations, the award-winning multipurpose and project heavy lift carrier, AAL Shipping, has announced the launch of a new service – the Europe – Middle East / India – Asia Monthly Liner Service – that will offer the market trusted and scheduled monthly liner sailings, connecting main ports between Europe, Middle East / India and Asia. It will harness AAL’s 2nd generation 31,000 dwt ‘mega-size’ A-Class fleet, renowned for its 40,000 cbm cargo intake capacity and 700t lift capability.

The new liner service will follow a fixed route, with port call flexibility. Base ports will include Antwerp, Porto Marghera, Jebel Ali, Dammam, Mumbai, Singapore, Shanghai, Tianjin and Masan. AAL is drawing on its 25 years expertise in operating MPP liner services to bring this exciting new service to market and is further strengthening its team with the appointment of liner service expert, Captain Kay Goldenstein, who will oversee the new operation from AAL’s European Hub office in Hamburg.