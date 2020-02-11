2020 February 11 09:52

Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in January 2020 fell by 25% Y-o-Y to 2.13 million tonnes

In January 2020, the Freeport of Riga (Latvia) handled 2,130,200 tonnes of cargo (-25%, year-on-year). As IAA PortNews was informed by the port authority, transshipment of dry bulk cargo fell by 33.1% to 1,265,000 tonnes, liquid bulk cargo – by 8.5% to 259,300 tonnes, general cargo - by 9.2% to 606,200 tonnes.

The Port’s container throughput climbed by 0.2% to 428,156 TEUs.

In the reporting period, passenger turnover decreased by 0.5% to 805,546 people including 69,207 cruise passengers (-7.5%).



Freeport of Riga lies on both banks of the River Daugava covering 6.3 hectares. The port’s berth length is 13,800 meters, maximum draft at the berths is 12.2 meters. Up to 80% of the Freeport of Riga cargo turnover is made up of transit cargoes forwarded to or received from the CIS countries. In 2019, the port handled 32.7 million tonnes of cargo.