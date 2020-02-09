  The version for the print

  • 2020 February 9 15:17

    NYK orders second LNG-fueled PCTC

    NYK has concluded a contract with Shin Kurushima Dockyard Co. Ltd. to build a second LNG-fueled pure car and truck carrier (PCTC). The signing ceremony was held at NYK’s head office on January 31, the shipping company said in a press release.

    With this new vessel, NYK will be able to provide more customers with a low-carbon transportation mode, and the company will continue its efforts to reduce its environmental load and contribute to the realization of a sustainable society.

    NYK aims to integrate ESG principles into management strategies by making efforts to reduce CO2 emissions per voyage through full use of the company’s technological capabilities, such as the development of energy-saving technologies and the optimization of operations through the use of digitalization and big data (e.g., autonomous navigation technologies).

    NYK has also positioned LNG fuel as one of the bridging technologies to realize future zero-emission ships. The company aims to have a clean transportation mode that will reduce the environmental burden of the entire PCTC fleet.

    LNG-fueled PCTCs
    The vessel is scheduled to be delivered in 2022 and will become NYK’s second LNG-fueled PCTC.

    The first vessel NYK announced on September 24, 2019, was selected as a model project by Japan’s Ministry of Environment and Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, and will receive support from the ministries for technical verification of CO2 emission reductions during actual voyages.

    Vessel Particulars:
    Length overall: about 199.95 meters
    Breadth: about 38.00 meters
    Total car capacity: 7,000 units
    Gross tonnage: 73,500 tons
    Flag: Japan

    NYK’s Shift to LNG-fueled vessels
    The company is making a proactive effort to shift to LNG-fueled vessels as one solution to environmental concerns. In addition to these LNG-fueled PCTCs, an LNG-fueled coal carrier will be delivered in 2023.

    Additionally, in 2015 Japan’s first LNG-fueled ship, the tugboat Sakigake, was delivered, and in 2017 the world's first purpose-built LNG bunkering vessel entered operation.

    Further, NYK is making use of the expertise and know-how the company has obtained through LNG transportation over the years to expand its range of businesses to include LNG-fuel supply and sale.

Другие новости по темам: LNG-fueled ship, NYK  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 February 9

15:17 NYK orders second LNG-fueled PCTC
14:39 Hapag-Lloyd launches remote reefer supply chain monitoring tool “Hapag-Lloyd LIVE”
13:27 Condensate treatment capacity expanded at the Samburgskiy license area
12:18 ClassNK releases new PrimeShip-HULL (HCSR) software
11:08 Feadship launches 99.95-metre superyacht Moonrise
10:43 USCG reopens Intracoastal Waterway near Berwick, Louisiana

2020 February 8

16:57 Eastern Shipbuilding launches the A. Thomas Higgins for E.N. Bisso & Son
15:04 USCG oversees removal of pollutants from grounded vessel off Hilo
14:39 Colonna Shipyard in Norfolk secures $10,5m contract from Military Sealift Command
13:41 HII to acquire Hydroid and establish strategic alliance with Kongsberg Maritime
12:51 Knud E. Hansen unveils its innovative 212-metre RoPax ferry design
11:14 Container shipping outlook 2020: credit quality stable; threats to seaborne trade volumes remain, Scope Ratings says

2020 February 7

18:23 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in January 2020 grew by 4% Y-o-Y to 1.29 million tonnes
18:01 Novorossiysk icebreaker arrives at Vanino seaport
17:58 Havyard to cooperate with Kleven on completion of PSV
17:42 Nibulon’s largest vessel to increase company’s annual cargo transshipment volumes by 2-3 million tonnes
17:19 Large-scale operational dredging project continues in Berdyansk port
16:48 Truboshpunt Engineering supports 3rd Technical Conference "Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering" as its Sponsor
16:24 Throughput of Port Vysotsky in January 2020 fell by 34.9% YoY to 500,610 tonnes
16:00 Port Bronka and NBG Nouschirvan Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH sign agency agreement
15:36 Turku Shipyard’s supply orders almost doubled in two years
15:03 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from West Med, Adriatic, Black Sea and East Med to Far East, Middle East Gulf and Red Sea
14:21 Russia's Main Department of State Expertise approves construction of LNG transshipment terminal in Kamchatka
14:02 Sogester Luanda and Namibe infrastructure upgrades continue
13:15 Damen unveils Ballast Water Pre Filtration Barge
13:08 Stena Estrid makes her debut on the Irish Sea
12:55 Tallink Grupp to reroute its Tallinn-Stockholm route vessel Victoria I to Tallinn-Helsinki route
12:32 Port Houston Chairman testifies before Congress need to widen the Houston Ship Channel
12:02 RPAS surveillance flights being used to enhance fisheries control
11:40 THETIS-Med inspection support tool enters into service
11:17 International Chamber of Shipping expresses concern at increasing attacks on ships crews
10:38 Kitack Lim gave positive assessment of Sovcomflot’s efforts to introduce LNG as primary fuel for large-capacity oil tankers
10:16 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 07
10:06 Fincantieri announces delivery of “St. Louis” (LCS 19) to the US Navy
09:59 Wilhelmsen, NorSea and partners receive USD 3.7 million in funds to develop liquid hydrogen supply chain for maritime applications in Norway
09:54 Bunker prices continue going down at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
09:33 Brent Crude futures price is up 0.35% to $55.12, Light Sweet Crude – up 0.2% to $51.05
09:15 Baltic Dry Index is up to 431 points

2020 February 6

18:05 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from West Mediterranean to West Africa
17:59 Fintoil chose Port of HaminaKotka as its location
17:32 Maersk Line partners with PORTRIX LOGISTIC SOFTWARE to deliver full spot pricing benefits
17:11 Ships of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet conducted exercise in Mediterranean Sea
16:53 Throughput of Taganrog port in January 2020 climbed by 5% to 250,000 tonnes
16:35 CMA CGM launches new train service connecting the Port of Genoa with the Piacenza logistics hub
16:02 Silverstream Technologies signs agreement to retrofit LNG carriers in the Shell fleet with air lubrication systems
15:30 “K” Line announces delivery of coal carrier “Tohoku Maru”
15:20 New Stena Line ferry route officially opened
15:02 Remontowa repaired over 25 ships in January 2020
14:41 WE Tech Solutions drives energy efficiency for newbuild Donsötank tankers with Yaskawa Environmental Energy / The Switch
14:20 ECSA raises the alarm about the Gulf of Guinea
13:57 Vyborg Shipyard completed preparing processing trawler of Project КМТ01, White Sea, for launching
13:35 Remontowa ranked first in Europe among yards retrofitting ships with Exhaust Gas Cleaning Systems
13:12 SFL Corporation announces sale of older VLCC
12:58 HES and Dredging Congress to see Damen’s presentation of four new dredger designs brought to market in 2020
12:33 Port “Vera” allocates resources for social development of Primorsky Territory
12:12 CMA CGM selects GTT’s Service portfolio to support its transition to LNG fuel
11:47 COSCO Shipping Lines, OOCL, Ocean Network Express, and Yang Ming to launch new East Mediterranean - America Service
11:19 ABS grants AIP to Kawasaki Heavy Industries’ landmark LPG as fuel system design
11:11 Bunker prices are flat at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
10:16 Austal Australia launches 118 metre trimaran for Fred. Olsen Express