    Hapag-Lloyd launches remote reefer supply chain monitoring tool “Hapag-Lloyd LIVE”

    Container shipping company Hapag-Lloyd says it is adding near real-time monitoring of its reefer containers to their product portfolio. “Hapag-Lloyd LIVE” increases the transparency of the cold chain by offering customers a number of data sets about the condition and location of their reefer containers. The product will initially be launched to a selected group of customers and will gradually be made available as the reefer fleet of some 100,000 containers is being outfitted with the monitoring devices.

    “At the core of our Strategy 2023 is an enhanced differentiation by offering unrivalled levels of reliability and service quality. To be number one for quality is the ultimate promise to our customers and a strong differentiator from our competitors”, says Juan Carlos Duk, Managing Director Global Commercial Development. “‘Hapag-Lloyd LIVE’ significantly increases the reliability of the global supply chain and the accountability of all parties involved. We are committed to the highest level of transparency by making data available unfiltered and untampered.”

    Easy access to crucial data
    The new solution is a step to further digitalize the supply chain of refrigerated cargo. Customers who use “Hapag-Lloyd LIVE” in the future will benefit from customizable graphic temperature limits, a convenient map mode, and easily downloadable data sets as part of the ‘basic product’.

    The data will be conveniently accessible via the customer experience dashboard “Hapag-Lloyd Navigator” which was just launched in December 2019. With Hapag-Lloyd LIVE as a new feature, customers are now able to see all relevant shipment related information at one glance. At roll out, the following data will be made available:

    - Actual temperature set point
    - Supply & Return Air temperatures
    - GPS location information
    - Container Track & Trace Events

    Customer value collaboration
    Hapag-Lloyd works closely with its customers to adapt the new solution based on their feedback. The available data and the features in the basic product line of “Hapag-Lloyd LIVE” will be gradually expanded according to the needs of the customers.
    “It is encouraging to see Hapag Lloyd LIVE being introduced to the reefer fleet.”, says Benjamin Kaiser, Kuehne + Nagel, Vice President Global Reefer Trade. “For Kuehne + Nagel as well as our customers, transparency of the supply chain is critical to deliver cargo in the best possible quality. The collaboration on the product at this early stage enables us to shape the product to our customer's needs.”

    The remote container monitoring devices will be developed by leading supply chain visibility solutions provider Globe Tracker ApS. The transmitters send data whenever the vessel is within mobile network reach – up to every 15 minutes when connected to a power source, otherwise every four hours. The entire reefer fleet will gradually be equipped with the devices, starting with a focus on Europe and South America. 

    About Hapag-Lloyd
    With a fleet of 231 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 1.7 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world’s leading liner shipping companies. The company has around 13,000 employees and 392 offices in 129 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of approximately 2.6 million TEU – including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 121 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents. Hapag-Lloyd is one of the leading operators in the Transatlantic, Middle East, Latin America and Intra-America trades.

    About Globe Tracker ApS
    Globe Tracker is a privately held Danish company that is specialized in supply chain tracking, monitoring and cutting-edge sensor technology, providing true end-to-end supply chain visibility. Globe Tracker has offices in Denmark, the United States, the Netherlands, Germany, Singapore, Iceland, the Faroe Islands and Canada.

