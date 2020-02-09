2020 February 9 11:08

Feadship launches 99.95-metre superyacht Moonrise

A new star has been born into the Feadship firmament with the launch of the 99.95-metre Moonrise, the largest superyacht by waterline length built in the Netherlands to date. Unveiled on Jan 7 by the Feadship yard in Makkum, she successfully marries sleek sensual lines with a modern masculine profile. A wide range of elegant details, long hull windows, a glorious grey hull and striking vertical bow add to the elegance of the design by Studio De Voogt, Feadship says it its press release.



In addition to her imposing length, Moonrise has a very impressive volume thanks to a 15.50-metre beam. This has generated some fabulous interior space for sixteen people in eight staterooms. There are also exceptionally high-end crew accommodations for up to 32 crew, which are bathed in natural light and designed to ensure a premium standard for those living and working on the yacht. Guests and staff alike will benefit from the huge effort expended on keeping Moonrise exceptionally quiet, eclipsing even Feadship’s legendary standards of noise and vibration attenuation.



Exterior highlights of note include the way that the superstructure is entirely clad in glass, the helipad on the foredeck and the large beach club aft, complete with gym and wellness areas. High ceilings predominate both outdoors and in, with flush decks complementing a seamless transition to the interior. The latter features a sophisticated yet minimalistic style by Rémi Tessier Design that is instantly welcoming. Twin MTU engines enable Moonrise to reach 19.5 knots and her cruising speed is 16 knots, with Quantum stabilisers ensuring a comfortable ride at all times.



Like every new Feadship, Moonrise benefits from the latest thinking in terms of smooth operation and environmental responsibility. For example, exhaust gas treatment has been fitted to the main engines, in addition to the Feadship proprietary generator exhaust cleaning system installed these past decades. A heat recovery system installed on the generators allows Moonrise’s jacuzzi water to be warmed up using far less electrical power. And an ECO-certified system for dynamic positioning facilitates the most energy-saving generator use in this mode.



The naval architecture for Moonrise has been optimised to provide maximum comfort both underway and at anchor. Her propeller and appendages have been designed to ensure minimum noise levels underwater, reducing both the yacht’s impact as well as interior sound levels. Add in extended autonomy, the long cruising range, streamlined hull design and cutting-edge wastewater processing & storage facilities and it is clear that Moonrise once again sets the benchmark for efficiency in the widest sense of the word.