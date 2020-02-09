  The version for the print

  • 2020 February 9 11:08

    Feadship launches 99.95-metre superyacht Moonrise

    A new star has been born into the Feadship firmament with the launch of the 99.95-metre Moonrise, the largest superyacht by waterline length built in the Netherlands to date. Unveiled on Jan 7 by the Feadship yard in Makkum, she successfully marries sleek sensual lines with a modern masculine profile. A wide range of elegant details, long hull windows, a glorious grey hull and striking vertical bow add to the elegance of the design by Studio De Voogt, Feadship says it its press release.

    In addition to her imposing length, Moonrise has a very impressive volume thanks to a 15.50-metre beam. This has generated some fabulous interior space for sixteen people in eight staterooms. There are also exceptionally high-end crew accommodations for up to 32 crew, which are bathed in natural light and designed to ensure a premium standard for those living and working on the yacht. Guests and staff alike will benefit from the huge effort expended on keeping Moonrise exceptionally quiet, eclipsing even Feadship’s legendary standards of noise and vibration attenuation.

    Exterior highlights of note include the way that the superstructure is entirely clad in glass, the helipad on the foredeck and the large beach club aft, complete with gym and wellness areas. High ceilings predominate both outdoors and in, with flush decks complementing a seamless transition to the interior. The latter features a sophisticated yet minimalistic style by Rémi Tessier Design that is instantly welcoming. Twin MTU engines enable Moonrise to reach 19.5 knots and her cruising speed is 16 knots, with Quantum stabilisers ensuring a comfortable ride at all times.

    Like every new Feadship, Moonrise benefits from the latest thinking in terms of smooth operation and environmental responsibility. For example, exhaust gas treatment has been fitted to the main engines, in addition to the Feadship proprietary generator exhaust cleaning system installed these past decades. A heat recovery system installed on the generators allows Moonrise’s jacuzzi water to be warmed up using far less electrical power. And an ECO-certified system for dynamic positioning facilitates the most energy-saving generator use in this mode.

    The naval architecture for Moonrise has been optimised to provide maximum comfort both underway and at anchor. Her propeller and appendages have been designed to ensure minimum noise levels underwater, reducing both the yacht’s impact as well as interior sound levels. Add in extended autonomy, the long cruising range, streamlined hull design and cutting-edge wastewater processing & storage facilities and it is clear that Moonrise once again sets the benchmark for efficiency in the widest sense of the word.

Другие новости по темам: lanching, superyacht  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 February 9

15:17 NYK orders second LNG-fueled PCTC
14:39 Hapag-Lloyd launches remote reefer supply chain monitoring tool “Hapag-Lloyd LIVE”
13:27 Condensate treatment capacity expanded at the Samburgskiy license area
12:18 ClassNK releases new PrimeShip-HULL (HCSR) software
11:08 Feadship launches 99.95-metre superyacht Moonrise
10:43 USCG reopens Intracoastal Waterway near Berwick, Louisiana

2020 February 8

16:57 Eastern Shipbuilding launches the A. Thomas Higgins for E.N. Bisso & Son
15:04 USCG oversees removal of pollutants from grounded vessel off Hilo
14:39 Colonna Shipyard in Norfolk secures $10,5m contract from Military Sealift Command
13:41 HII to acquire Hydroid and establish strategic alliance with Kongsberg Maritime
12:51 Knud E. Hansen unveils its innovative 212-metre RoPax ferry design
11:14 Container shipping outlook 2020: credit quality stable; threats to seaborne trade volumes remain, Scope Ratings says

2020 February 7

18:23 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in January 2020 grew by 4% Y-o-Y to 1.29 million tonnes
18:01 Novorossiysk icebreaker arrives at Vanino seaport
17:58 Havyard to cooperate with Kleven on completion of PSV
17:42 Nibulon’s largest vessel to increase company’s annual cargo transshipment volumes by 2-3 million tonnes
17:19 Large-scale operational dredging project continues in Berdyansk port
16:48 Truboshpunt Engineering supports 3rd Technical Conference "Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering" as its Sponsor
16:24 Throughput of Port Vysotsky in January 2020 fell by 34.9% YoY to 500,610 tonnes
16:00 Port Bronka and NBG Nouschirvan Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH sign agency agreement
15:36 Turku Shipyard’s supply orders almost doubled in two years
15:03 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from West Med, Adriatic, Black Sea and East Med to Far East, Middle East Gulf and Red Sea
14:21 Russia's Main Department of State Expertise approves construction of LNG transshipment terminal in Kamchatka
14:02 Sogester Luanda and Namibe infrastructure upgrades continue
13:15 Damen unveils Ballast Water Pre Filtration Barge
13:08 Stena Estrid makes her debut on the Irish Sea
12:55 Tallink Grupp to reroute its Tallinn-Stockholm route vessel Victoria I to Tallinn-Helsinki route
12:32 Port Houston Chairman testifies before Congress need to widen the Houston Ship Channel
12:02 RPAS surveillance flights being used to enhance fisheries control
11:40 THETIS-Med inspection support tool enters into service
11:17 International Chamber of Shipping expresses concern at increasing attacks on ships crews
10:38 Kitack Lim gave positive assessment of Sovcomflot’s efforts to introduce LNG as primary fuel for large-capacity oil tankers
10:16 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 07
10:06 Fincantieri announces delivery of “St. Louis” (LCS 19) to the US Navy
09:59 Wilhelmsen, NorSea and partners receive USD 3.7 million in funds to develop liquid hydrogen supply chain for maritime applications in Norway
09:54 Bunker prices continue going down at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
09:33 Brent Crude futures price is up 0.35% to $55.12, Light Sweet Crude – up 0.2% to $51.05
09:15 Baltic Dry Index is up to 431 points

2020 February 6

18:05 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from West Mediterranean to West Africa
17:59 Fintoil chose Port of HaminaKotka as its location
17:32 Maersk Line partners with PORTRIX LOGISTIC SOFTWARE to deliver full spot pricing benefits
17:11 Ships of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet conducted exercise in Mediterranean Sea
16:53 Throughput of Taganrog port in January 2020 climbed by 5% to 250,000 tonnes
16:35 CMA CGM launches new train service connecting the Port of Genoa with the Piacenza logistics hub
16:02 Silverstream Technologies signs agreement to retrofit LNG carriers in the Shell fleet with air lubrication systems
15:30 “K” Line announces delivery of coal carrier “Tohoku Maru”
15:20 New Stena Line ferry route officially opened
15:02 Remontowa repaired over 25 ships in January 2020
14:41 WE Tech Solutions drives energy efficiency for newbuild Donsötank tankers with Yaskawa Environmental Energy / The Switch
14:20 ECSA raises the alarm about the Gulf of Guinea
13:57 Vyborg Shipyard completed preparing processing trawler of Project КМТ01, White Sea, for launching
13:35 Remontowa ranked first in Europe among yards retrofitting ships with Exhaust Gas Cleaning Systems
13:12 SFL Corporation announces sale of older VLCC
12:58 HES and Dredging Congress to see Damen’s presentation of four new dredger designs brought to market in 2020
12:33 Port “Vera” allocates resources for social development of Primorsky Territory
12:12 CMA CGM selects GTT’s Service portfolio to support its transition to LNG fuel
11:47 COSCO Shipping Lines, OOCL, Ocean Network Express, and Yang Ming to launch new East Mediterranean - America Service
11:19 ABS grants AIP to Kawasaki Heavy Industries’ landmark LPG as fuel system design
11:11 Bunker prices are flat at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
10:16 Austal Australia launches 118 metre trimaran for Fred. Olsen Express