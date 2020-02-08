  The version for the print

  • 2020 February 8 13:41

    HII to acquire Hydroid and establish strategic alliance with Kongsberg Maritime

    Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) said that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Hydroid Inc. a leading provider of advanced marine robotics to the defense and maritime markets and a U.S. based indirect subsidiary, wholly owned by Kongsberg Maritime. In conjunction with the transaction, HII and Kongsberg Maritime are also establishing a strategic alliance to jointly market naval and maritime products and services to the U.S. government market and potentially to global markets.

    Hydroid, based in Pocasset, Massachusetts, will become part of HII’s Technical Solutions division. The acquisition of Hydroid expands HII capabilities in the strategically important and rapidly growing autonomous and unmanned maritime systems market. The transaction is subject to regulatory review and customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020. The value of the transaction is $350 million, which will be effectively reduced by tax benefits that are preliminarily valued over $50 million, to be received by HII.

    “We are very excited about bringing Hydroid into the HII family and establishing a strategic alliance with Kongsberg Maritime,” said Mike Petters, HII’s president and CEO. “Hydroid’s advanced capabilities and reputation for excellence in autonomous and unmanned maritime systems provide the perfect complement to our existing unmanned operations, including Proteus in Panama City and our partnership with Boeing to produce the Orca XLUUV. This transaction, along with the strategic alliance with Kongsberg Maritime, demonstrates our long term commitment to the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Coast Guard and our national security customers and allies globally.”

    The strategic alliance between HII and Kongsberg Maritime leverages the companies’ combined capabilities and resources to enhance their respective services and product offerings to the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard and other national security customers. The companies will also explore opportunities to market each other’s products to customers on a global scale and to collaborate to create innovative solutions and additional opportunities for growth.

    Kongsberg Maritime is a wholly owned subsidiary of KONGSBERG (ticker: KOG), an international, knowledge-based corporation headquartered in Norway. The group delivers advanced technology systems and solutions to clients within the defense and aerospace market and commercial maritime market.

    Hydroid is a field-proven technology leader in advanced marine robotics. Since 2001, its REMUS line of unmanned underwater vehicles (UUV) has provided innovative, rapidly deployable solutions for use in defense, marine research and commercial applications. Hydroid specializes in UUV design, engineering, production and support.

    About Huntinton Ingalls Industries
    Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division provides a wide range of professional services through its Fleet Support, Mission Driven Innovative Solutions, Nuclear & Environmental, and Oil & Gas groups. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally.

Другие новости по темам: shipbuilding, Huntington Ingalls Industries  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 February 8

16:57 Eastern Shipbuilding launches the A. Thomas Higgins for E.N. Bisso & Son
15:04 USCG oversees removal of pollutants from grounded vessel off Hilo
14:39 Colonna Shipyard in Norfolk secures $10,5m contract from Military Sealift Command
13:41 HII to acquire Hydroid and establish strategic alliance with Kongsberg Maritime
12:51 Knud E. Hansen unveils its innovative 212-metre RoPax ferry design
11:14 Container shipping outlook 2020: credit quality stable; threats to seaborne trade volumes remain, Scope Ratings says

2020 February 7

18:23 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in January 2020 grew by 4% Y-o-Y to 1.29 million tonnes
18:01 Novorossiysk icebreaker arrives at Vanino seaport
17:58 Havyard to cooperate with Kleven on completion of PSV
17:42 Nibulon’s largest vessel to increase company’s annual cargo transshipment volumes by 2-3 million tonnes
17:19 Large-scale operational dredging project continues in Berdyansk port
16:48 Truboshpunt Engineering supports 3rd Technical Conference "Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering" as its Sponsor
16:24 Throughput of Port Vysotsky in January 2020 fell by 34.9% YoY to 500,610 tonnes
16:00 Port Bronka and NBG Nouschirvan Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH sign agency agreement
15:36 Turku Shipyard’s supply orders almost doubled in two years
15:03 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from West Med, Adriatic, Black Sea and East Med to Far East, Middle East Gulf and Red Sea
14:21 Russia's Main Department of State Expertise approves construction of LNG transshipment terminal in Kamchatka
14:02 Sogester Luanda and Namibe infrastructure upgrades continue
13:15 Damen unveils Ballast Water Pre Filtration Barge
13:08 Stena Estrid makes her debut on the Irish Sea
12:55 Tallink Grupp to reroute its Tallinn-Stockholm route vessel Victoria I to Tallinn-Helsinki route
12:32 Port Houston Chairman testifies before Congress need to widen the Houston Ship Channel
12:02 RPAS surveillance flights being used to enhance fisheries control
11:40 THETIS-Med inspection support tool enters into service
11:17 International Chamber of Shipping expresses concern at increasing attacks on ships crews
10:38 Kitack Lim gave positive assessment of Sovcomflot’s efforts to introduce LNG as primary fuel for large-capacity oil tankers
10:16 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 07
10:06 Fincantieri announces delivery of “St. Louis” (LCS 19) to the US Navy
09:59 Wilhelmsen, NorSea and partners receive USD 3.7 million in funds to develop liquid hydrogen supply chain for maritime applications in Norway
09:54 Bunker prices continue going down at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
09:33 Brent Crude futures price is up 0.35% to $55.12, Light Sweet Crude – up 0.2% to $51.05
09:15 Baltic Dry Index is up to 431 points

2020 February 6

18:05 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from West Mediterranean to West Africa
17:59 Fintoil chose Port of HaminaKotka as its location
17:32 Maersk Line partners with PORTRIX LOGISTIC SOFTWARE to deliver full spot pricing benefits
17:11 Ships of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet conducted exercise in Mediterranean Sea
16:53 Throughput of Taganrog port in January 2020 climbed by 5% to 250,000 tonnes
16:35 CMA CGM launches new train service connecting the Port of Genoa with the Piacenza logistics hub
16:02 Silverstream Technologies signs agreement to retrofit LNG carriers in the Shell fleet with air lubrication systems
15:30 “K” Line announces delivery of coal carrier “Tohoku Maru”
15:20 New Stena Line ferry route officially opened
15:02 Remontowa repaired over 25 ships in January 2020
14:41 WE Tech Solutions drives energy efficiency for newbuild Donsötank tankers with Yaskawa Environmental Energy / The Switch
14:20 ECSA raises the alarm about the Gulf of Guinea
13:57 Vyborg Shipyard completed preparing processing trawler of Project КМТ01, White Sea, for launching
13:35 Remontowa ranked first in Europe among yards retrofitting ships with Exhaust Gas Cleaning Systems
13:12 SFL Corporation announces sale of older VLCC
12:58 HES and Dredging Congress to see Damen’s presentation of four new dredger designs brought to market in 2020
12:33 Port “Vera” allocates resources for social development of Primorsky Territory
12:12 CMA CGM selects GTT’s Service portfolio to support its transition to LNG fuel
11:47 COSCO Shipping Lines, OOCL, Ocean Network Express, and Yang Ming to launch new East Mediterranean - America Service
11:19 ABS grants AIP to Kawasaki Heavy Industries’ landmark LPG as fuel system design
11:11 Bunker prices are flat at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
10:16 Austal Australia launches 118 metre trimaran for Fred. Olsen Express
10:02 Oleksandr Golodnytskyy takes the helm of Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority
09:40 Brent Crude futures price is up 2.04% to $56.4, Light Sweet Crude – up 2.56% to $52.05
09:24 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 06
09:19 Baltic Dry Index is down to 430 points

2020 February 5

18:35 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe to Indian Sub-continent
18:05 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe to Gulf and Red Sea