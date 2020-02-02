2020 February 2 16:27

Contract award for Skandi Vitoria

The Brazilian built pipelay support vessel (PLSV) Skandi Vitoria, owned by the joint venture between DOF Subsea (50%) and TechnipFMC (50%), has been awarded a contract with TechnipFMC. The contract will commence in January with validity of two years plus options, DOF Group says in its press release.



The vessel has been in lay-up since summer 2018 and the CEO Mons Aase states that he is pleased with the contract award and having the vessel back in operations.