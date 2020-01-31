2020 January 31 18:05

INOK TM to supervise construction of two ferries for Vanino-Kholmsk service

INOK TM has been designated as a company to control and supervise the construction of two ferries for the Vanino-Kholmsk service. According to the documentation of the competition announced by the construction customer, State Transport Leasing Company (STLC), the contract price is RUB 6.86 million. The contract performance time is 31 March 2020.



The contract on construction of two rail/motor and passenger ferries for Vanino-Kholmsk line was awarded four years ago with STLC as a customer. Both hulls were laid down on 29 June 2017. However, the situation was later complicated with the further contracting and obtaining of design materials from foreign suppliers of basic ship equipment.

