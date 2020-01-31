2020 January 31 17:36

Bahri posts 172% surge in fourth-quarter net profit

Bahri, a global leader in logistics and transportation, on Wednesday reported strong financial results for the quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2019, underpinned by an increase in returns of several business units, the company said in its release.

The company’s fourth-quarter net profit surged 172.48 percent to SAR 249.08 million from SAR 91.41 million reported in the same period in 2018. Total revenue came in at SAR 1.93 billion, up 8.85 percent from SAR 1.78 billion recorded in the corresponding period a year ago.

Bahri’s full-year net profit jumped 28.97 percent to SAR 620.7 million from SAR 481.24 million last year and total revenue reached SAR 6.56 billion, rising 7.13 percent from SAR 6.12 billion in 2018. Profit per share stood at SAR 1.58, compared to SAR 1.22 of the previous year. The results show strong growth in profits despite a decline in the performance of the logistics services sector and an increase in financing expenses and provisions taken during the year.

The company’s Board of Directors recently recommended SAR 393.75 million in dividends for the second half of 2019. A cash dividend of 10 percent at SAR 1 per share will be distributed to shareholders.