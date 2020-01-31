2020 January 31 15:54

Navigation of small-size vessels banned in the port of Primorsk from February 1

Amid worsening meteorological conditions, below-zero temperature and ice formation forecasted in the water area of the port of Primorsk (Leningrad Region), navigation of small-size vessels, leisure, sport and sailing ships is banned in the port from February 1. The Decree has been signed by the Port Harbour Master Igor Ishchenko.

The ban does not cover small-size ships of port and fishing fleets providing the required documents issued by authorized organizations.