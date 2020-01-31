2020 January 31 14:26

Bunker prices continue going down at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)

Global oil prices have decreased considerably amid anticipation of excessive supply in the market. Coverage of the situation with coronavirus is still the key factor to influence the oil price dynamics.

According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker fuel prices at port St. Petersburg were as follows:



Average price of IFO-380 HS - $215 pmt.

Average price of MGO - $530 pmt (-$25).

Average price of ULSFO - $520 pmt (-$5).

Average price of VLSFO 0.5% - $455 pmt (-$10).

Bunker prices at the port of Rotterdam fell by $10 on the average.

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.