2020 January 31 14:03

Wärtsilä's Board of Directors decides on a new share-based incentive scheme

Wärtsilä’s long-term incentive scheme 2020-2022 comprises 8,788,000 incentive rights, the company said in its release. The reward is paid in shares. The reward is based on the share price development during a three-year period, with a starting share price of EUR 11.01. The reward cannot exceed EUR 4.31 per incentive right and it takes into account 100% of dividends paid out during the performance period and reinvested in the Company’s shares. The scheme will be due for payment in February 2023. The bonus scheme applies to Wärtsilä’s senior management, consisting of approximately 170 directors.

The principles relating to Wärtsilä’s long-term incentive schemes are described in the Company’s salary and remuneration report and on its website.

Wärtsilä in brief

Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2019, Wärtsilä’s net sales totalled EUR 5.2 billion with approximately 19,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 80 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.