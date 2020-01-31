2020 January 31 12:04

Amursky Shipyard delivers drilling rig supply ship named Ostap Sheremeta to Gazprom Flot

Khabarovsk Territory, Russia based Amursky Shipyard says it has delivered the ship intended for servicing semisubmersible floating drilling rigs to the customer, OOO Gazprom Flot. The flag-raising ceremony was held for the ship named Ostap Sheremeta on 30 January 2020.

The acceptance/delivery certificate was signed on 25 December 2019 upon successful completion of sea trials. Having obtained the certificate of registry and other required documents the ship will join the fleet of operating vessels to take part in her first drilling season on the shelf of Sakhalin.

The ceremony of raising the state flag of Russia on the Ostap Sheremeta attended by representative of the customer and designer, United Shipbuilding Corporation, Primorsky Territory authorities and shipbuilders was held on the ships main deck. Among the honored guests was Oksana Dvoryankova, daughter of outstanding geologist and oil industry expert Ostap Sheremeta.

The honorary right to raise the flag was given to Andrey Ignatyev, master of the supply ship, and Mikhail Borovsky, Production Director of Amursky Shipyard.

“It is a unique ship – said Mikhail Borovsky. – Apart from her high automation and ability to operate in unmanned regime for 24 hours, the ship also has the highest ice class allowing her to move in ice of up to one meter thick.”

“It is symbolic indeed that the two supply ships named after Ivan Sidorenko and Ostap Sheremeta will operate together, — said Oksana Dvoryankova. – They were friends and colleagues, true patriots and wonderful personalities. I hope the ships’ life will be bright and their work will be fruitful as well.”

The ship of Project 22420 intended for servicing semisubmersible floating drilling rigs was laid down by Amursky Shipyard on 16 February 2011, left the assembly ways shop on 11 June 2014 and passed the Amur river and the Tatar Strait to the shipyard’s base for outfitting and tests in September 2018.

Amur Shipbuilding Plant (Amursky Shipyard) was founded in 1936 and today is a leading shipbuilding company in the Far East of Russia. The shipyard can build warships and civil vessels with displacement of up to 25,000 tonnes.

