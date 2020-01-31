2020 January 31 10:08

Increased air draft allows larger ships to reach the Port of Wilmington

A new air draft over the Cape Fear River will make it easier for ultra-large container vessels to reach the Port of Wilmington, the company said in its release. The new allowable air draft has been increased to 212 feet. The air draft clearance will allow ships with a carrying capacity of 14,000 TEUs (twenty-foot-equivalent unit) and greater to safely and efficiently navigate to Wilmington.

“This project was critical for North Carolina Ports’ long-term success and further accentuates our big ship readiness capabilities.” said Brian E. Clark, Chief Operating Officer, North Carolina Ports. “Not only does it open the Port of Wilmington to some of the largest ships calling on United States East Coast, but it allows NC Ports to better support the needs of its customers.”

The four-month, multi-million-dollar project led by Duke Energy consisted of upgrades to the transmission towers in the Cape Fear River and the replacement of existing lines. Altogether, the improvements raised the transmission lines a total of 41 feet.



The completion of this project comes as North Carolina Ports continues to push forward with its more than $200 million capital improvements plan. Infrastructure improvements include a wider turning basin, berth enhancements and an overhaul of Wilmington’s container terminal. The terminal renovations will double the port’s annual throughput capacity to 1.2 million TEUs and triple its refrigerated container capacity to 1,000 plugs.

About North Carolina Ports

North Carolina’s ports in Wilmington and Morehead City and Charlotte Inland Port link the state’s consumers, business and industry to world markets and serve as magnets to attract new business and industry to the State of North Carolina. Port activities contribute statewide to more than 87,700 jobs and $678 million each year in state and local tax revenues.