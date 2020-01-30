2020 January 30 17:45

Minesweeper "Valentin Pikul" of RF Navy's Black Sea Fleet returns from the Mediterranean Sea

The crew of the Black Sea Fleet minesweeper "Valentin Pikul" passes the Straits of Bosporus and Dardanelles of the Black sea, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

The ship returns to the point of permanent deployment after completing tasks in the Mediterranean sea as part of the permanent grouping of the Russian Navy.

Minesweeper "Valentin Pikul" was replaced in the far sea zone by the newest mine defense ship "Ivan Antonov", which in mid-January 2020 made its first trip to the Mediterranean sea after being accepted into the Black Sea Fleet.