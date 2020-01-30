2020 January 30 17:22

Russia closes its border with China over coronavirus

RF Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed the Decree “On temporary restrictions of traffic via border checkpoints at some segments of the border between the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China”. According to the Decree published on the official website of the Russian Government, the traffic is limited from (00:00, local time) on 31 January 2020.

The decision is made “to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus (2019-nCoV) to the territory of the Russian Federation from the People’s Republic of China”, says the document.

The Decree No140-р dated 30 January 2020 is available in Russian >>>>