2020 January 30 18:07

Myklebust shipyard signs its fourth wellboat contract with Sølvtrans Rederi

The Myklebust shipyard in Gursken has signed its fourth wellboat contract with Sølvtrans Rederi in Ålesund, the company said in its release. The vessel is based on Kongsberg NVC 389, the design being used for one vessel already under construction at Myklebust for Sølvtrans. Loading capacity is 4000 m3. The new hull will also be built at the Turkish shipyard Hat-San. Delivery of what will be newbuild no. 76 from Myklebust Verft is set for October 2021.

The contract fits well with Myklebust's strategy to build more vessels for the same customer using familiar technology and design. "This is also a big vote of confidence from Sparebanken Møre, to provide construction financing for yet another newbuild at Myklebust Verft," says Hide.

The latest contract gives Myklebust an order backlog of about NOK 1 billion for newbuildings and aftermarket. The yard has 135 permanent employees.



About Myklebust Verft

Myklebust Verft is a combination yard with 135 permanent employees, located in Gursken outside of Ålesund on the Sunnmøre coast of Norway. Myklebust supplies specialized vessels within offshore, fishing, ferries and coastal patrol. The large floating dock is particularly well suited for aftermarket jobs on offshore vessels. In addition to the new well boats, the largest current project is a rebuild of the AKOFS Seafarer well intervention vessel.