2020 January 30 16:33

Ships of RF Navy's Northern Fleet are practicing take part in exercises in the Bay of Biscay

A detachment of ships and vessels of the Northern Fleet, led by the missile cruiser "Marshal Ustinov", continue crossing the Bay of Biscay in the direction of the English channel. Navigation takes place in difficult hydrometeorological conditions with sea waves up to 4 balls, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

During the transition, the crews of the missile cruiser "Marshal Ustinov" and the large anti-submarine ship "Vice Admiral Kulakov" are engaged in improving naval training. In particular, they work out the tasks on searching for submarines of a mock enemy using onboard sonar systems, as well as the actions of ship anti-submarine crews.

On January 26, a detachment of warships and support vessels of the Northern Fleet completed tasks in the Mediterranean sea and sailed to the Atlantic. In a few days, the Northern Fleet sailors will enter the English channel. Futher more, ships and vessels will be sent to their bases on the Kola Peninsula. Crews of warships will be met at the main base of the Northern Fleet – Severomorsk. Their arrival in Severomorsk is expected in the first half of February.

Long-range cruise of the missile cruiser "Marshal Ustinov" and support vessels: the "Vyazma" tanker and the SB-406 tug continue from July 3. Initially, they arrived to Kronstadt to participate the Main Naval Parade. After the parade, the crews of the cruiser and support vessels were involved in the exercise of the Russian Navy "Ocean shield-2019". The Northern Fleet sailors then operated in the Mediterranean sea for two months, where they conducted a number of exercises and visited Algeria, Egypt, Turkey, Greece and Cyprus.

In the Atlantic ocean, Russian sailors made business calls at ports in the African States of the Republic of Cape Verde, Equatorial Guinea and South Africa, and at the end of November held the first ever joint Russian-Chinese-South African exercise to ensure the safety of navigation and maritime economic activity. It was attended by the frigates of the People'S Liberation Army Navy of China "Weifang" and the South African Navy "Amatola", as well as auxiliary vessels of the South African Navy.

In the first decade of January 2020, the cruiser as the flagship took part in a joint exercise of the Northern and Black Sea Fleets of Russia on the Black sea. Vladimir Putin, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, was observing the exercise from the command post on Board. The large anti-submarine ship "Vice Admiral Kulakov" also took part in the exercise.