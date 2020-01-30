2020 January 30 14:40

Makarov University starts realization of international project on oil spill response simulators

On January 27-28, 2020, in Kotka (Finland), a meeting was held between the participants of the international research project SIMREC on the use of specialized simulators for developing effective methods of oil spill response in harsh conditions, says press center of Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping.

At the event, the Gulf of Finland regions with the highest risk of oil spills were observed, oil spill response excersise scenarious in correlation with the detected areas of intensive shipping of the eastern Gulf of Finland were investigated, some technical aspects of pairing marine simulators of the University of Applied Sciences of Southeast Finland and the Makarov Training Centre of Admiral Makarov University of Maritime and Inland Shipping (St. Petersburg, Russia) were discussed, as well as the competemcies that specialists will acquire after undergoing simulator training. As a result thу common progect implementation plan for all the parties has been developed.

Besides Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping, the project involves St. Petersburg State Marine Technical University, Kortka Maritime Research Association, Aalto University, the University of Helsinki, South-East Finland University of Applied Sciences and the Finnish Environmental Institute. According to the project’s roles, specialists from Makarov Training Centre of Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping will provide technical pairing of Russian and Finnish simulators in a single information environment for the subsequent development of joint exercise scenarios.

The SIMREC project (Simulators for improving cross-border oil spill response in extreme conditions) is aimed at mitigating the risks and consequences of oil spills in the Gulf of Finland by expanding cooperation between Russia and Finland, creating and applying new modern technologies for risk analysis, developing methods and tactics of combating spills at sea, as well as improving the level of training of specialists in responding to emergency oil spills. The project is financed by the governments of the Russian Federation, the Republic of Finland and the EU according to the development of cross-border cooperation between states. The project will be completed by August 31, 2022.