2020 January 30 14:25

Russia's Main Department of State Expertise approves construction of new workshops at SC Zvezda

Glavgosexpertiza (Russia's Main Department of State Expertise) says that its experts have considered and approved the design documentation and engineering survey findings on Phase IV of the second turn of SC Zvezda project.



Shipbuilding Complex Zvezda is set up in Bolshoy Kamen bay, Primorsky Region, for the construction of heavy tonnage ships and equipment intended for oil and gas production on the continental shelf. The initial phase of the project was put into operation in 2016.

Phase IV of the project’s second turn foresees the construction of several outfitting workshops, water treatment facilities, a check pint, a gas station and other facilities.



The works are being conducted under the state programme of the Russian Federation “Development of shipbuilding in 2013-2030”. Design document under the project was developed by Far East Design Institite “Vostokproektverf”.



Zvezda Shipyard is being established at the Far Eastern Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Centre (FESRC) by a consortium led by Rosneft in pursuance of RF President’s order.

The product line of Zvezda will include vessels with a displacement of up to 350,000 tonnes, elements of offshore platforms, ice-class vessels, commercial vessels for cargo transportation, special vessels and other types of marine equipment of any complexity, characteristics and purposes, including equipment that was previously not produced in Russia due to the lack of necessary launching and hydraulic structures. By the time the project is completed, the shipyard's capacity for metal processing will be more than 330 thousand tons per year. Totally, the production programme of Zvezda foresees the construction of 178 vessels and offshore facilities of different types by 2035.

As of today, the Zvezda order book includes 39 vessels with Rosneft having placed an order for 28 units.