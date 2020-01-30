2020 January 30 13:37

Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches dry cargo carrier Pola Maria of Project RSD59

On 30 January 2020, Nizhny Novgorod based Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) launched yet another dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59, Pola Maria, says Marine Engineering Bureau, the ship designer.

Krasnoye Sormovo has already built twelve ships of Project RSD59 with eight more under construction and agreement signed for additional 20 vessels.

The Pola Maria is the fifth ship in a series of eleven dry cargo carriers of Project RSD59 ordered to Krasnoye Sormovo by State Transport Leasing Company (STLC).

The ship is now to undergo outfitting, mooring trials upon completion of which and with the beginning of the navigation season, in April, the ship will undergo sea trials.

Project RSD59 designer is Marine Engineering Bureau – Design SPb. Working design documentation was developed by Volga-Caspian Design Bureau.

In March 2019, Krasnoye Sormovo signed a contract on construction of the third series numbering eleven dry cargo carriers of RSD59 design. In December 2019, State Transport Leasing Company (STLC) signed contracts with Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard on construction of nine dry cargo carriers under the option for signing contracts on construction and delivery of 20 ships of RSD59 design.

In 2019, Krasnoye Sormovo launched eight ships of Project RSD59 and one passenger ship of Project PV300.

RSD59 ships of Volgo-Don Max class have the maximum dimensions to sail along the Volga-Don canal. They are self-propelled cargo ships of sea/river class with two cargo holds.

The vessel is designed for transportation of general, containerized cargo, timber, grain, oversize cargo and dangerous goods of B Class in R2 navigation area with waves up to 3% and standing off a place of shelter within 100 miles (distance between shelters should not exceed 200 miles), inland waterways of Russia (with some restrictions).

Key particulars of the ship: LOA – 140.88 m; Breadth – 16.98 m; Depth – 6 m; River/Sea DWT – 5,128/7,535 m; Cargo holds capacity – 11,292 m; Number of holds – two, River/Sea draft – 3.6/4.53 m, Endurance - 20/12 days.

Class notation: КМ Ice2 R2 АUT1-ICS CONT (deck, cargo holds Nos.1.2) DG (bulk, pack).

Krasnoye Sormovo PJSC is one of the oldest shipbuilding companies in Russia, founded in 1849. Throughout the 75-year period, more than three hundred submarines and rescue vehicles including 25 nuclear ones have been built and modernized by Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard. Today, Krasnoye Sormovo builds vessels of commercial fleet meeting the requirements of international conventions on reliability and safety. Some of Krasnoye Sormovo tankers are in the list of Significant Ships of the Year by the Royal Institution of Naval Architects (RINA).

