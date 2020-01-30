2020 January 30 13:02

DOF Subsea awarded multiple contracts across the North America Region

DOF Subsea has announced multiple contract awards from undisclosed clients across the North America region.



The Group has secured contracts for pre-lay and LBL array installation activities in Guyana, subsea installation work in Trinidad and well-head removal work in Canada. All three contract awards will utilise Skandi Neptune.



The Harvey Deep Sea has received an award for a large Ocean Bottom Node survey in the GoM, in addition to other shorter IMR and light construction projects. The awards will ensure good utilisation across the first half of the year for the vessel.