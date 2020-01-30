2020 January 30 11:52

A.P. Moller Capital to invest in port and logistics infrastructure in West Africa

In partnership with Olam International (Olam) and Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) A.P. Moller Capital will invest in infrastructure in West Africa to create growth and development. Through the Africa Infrastructure Fund, A.P. Moller Capital is making a sizable investment in a Ports and Logistics platform in West Africa. The platform is an infrastructure ecosystem of ports, trucking, warehouses and rail services, which facilitates effective trade and creates a foundation for local growth.

At the outset, the focus will be on investing in and expanding the ecosystem in connection with an existing mineral and a general cargo port in Gabon as well as developing new infrastructure ecosystems in Mauritania, starting with a new multi cargo port in Nouakchott, and a new modernbulk port in San Pedro, Ivory Coast.

A.P. Moller Capital will have 43% ownership of the platform which is managed by “ARISE Ports & Logistics”, based in the UK. Olam will own 31% and AFC 26% of the company.

A.P. Moller Capital will partner with Olam and AFC, all of which come with extensive experience in investing and operating in Africa. Olam is a global and leading food and agri-business player with a significant track record in agri-business andinfrastructure projects in Africa. AFC is a substantial and multi-lateral African financial institution addressing Africa’s infrastructure development needs.

A.P. Moller Capital has substantial experience in operating and developing infrastructure in connection with transport and logistics. All parties subscribe to high ethical standards and a partnership that has the means to make a meaningful and positive impact in West Africa.