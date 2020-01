2020 January 30 11:44

New IAPH Vice President elected

As a result of recent election held among Regular Members in America, Central and South region, Ms. Tessa Major (CCO, Port of Açu, Brazil) was elected as the IAPH Vice President (America, Central and South) (2019-2021) and joined the IAPH Board on January 29, 2020, IAPH says in a press release.