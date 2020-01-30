  The version for the print

  • 2020 January 30 11:06

    RF Navy’s oceanographic research vessels arrived to Antarctica to participate in events dedicated to its discovery

    On 28 January 2020, the Russian Navy's oceanographic research vessels "Admiral Vladimirsky" and "Yantar" arrived on the shores of Antarctica to participate in commemorative events dedicated to the 200th anniversary of the discovery of the sixth continent by Russian sailors which took place at the "Bellingshausen" Antarctic station. The two vessels set up a raid in Maxwell Bay, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

    According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, Admiral Nikolai Evmenov, "in accordance with the decision of the Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation, General of the army S. K. Shoigu it is currently conducting a round-the-world oceanographic expedition dedicated to the 200th anniversary of the discovery of Antarctica and the 250th anniversary of the birth of Admiral I. F. Krusenstern. Several oceanographic and hydrographic vessels of the Navy take part in the expedition. During the expedition, other hydrographic and research vessels of the Russian Navy, such as the hydrographic vessel "Marshal Gelovani" and the oceanographic research vessel "Yantar" will join the "Admiral Vladimirsky" ORV on certain sections of the route. The route of the expedition is planned so that on the opening day of Antarctica, January 28, 2020, the ships will arrive at the Russian Antarctic station "Bellingshausen", where together with the personnel of the station will conduct the commemorative events. The expedition is conducted in close cooperation with the Russian Geographical Society."

    The expedition will run from December 2019 to June 2020. During the oceanographic expedition, it is planned to obtain unique bathymetric data, conduct oceanographic and hydrometeorological studies in the seas surrounding Antarctica, which will significantly increase the database of climate data.

