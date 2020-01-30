2020 January 30 09:12

ABS awarded $2.1 mln for safety research

ABS has been awarded more than $2.1 million for two projects focused on strengthening safety culture in the offshore oil and gas industry, ABS said in its release.

The money from the Gulf Research Program (GRP) of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine is part of $7.25 Million awarded to eight projects aimed at advancing safety offshore.

A project to develop an integrated offshore energy industry safety culture evaluation, benchmarking and improvement toolbox led by Dr. Kevin McSweeney, ABS Manager of Advanced Technology & Research, in cooperation with Lamar University and the University of Houston, received $1,440,330.

A second project providing recommendations for data science technologies to aggregate essential exposure data and enable analysis of safety incident rates around the world led by Dr. Xiaozhi (Christina) Wang, ABS Vice President of Digital Solutions, in cooperation with Safetec, received $739,992.

The GRP’s competitive Safer Offshore Energy Systems Grants program supports projects that produce datasets, strategies, and tools for measurement that will promote a culture of safety in the oil and gas industry.



