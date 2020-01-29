2020 January 29 18:07

Korean Register publishes technical information on ammonia as an alternative marine fuel

KR publishes technical information on ammonia as an alternative marine fuel Korean Register (KR) has published important technical information on the use of ammonia as an alternative marine fuel, comparing it to other different types of carbon-neutral alternative fuels. The highly topical, free guide covers the fuel's key features, industry trends and relevant technologies.

Detailed guidelines and analysis examines the future outlook for ammonia, providing much needed practical information at a time when IMO compliant fuel sources are in high demand. The IMO aims to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 40 percent by 2030, and 70 percent by 2050, which reduces the viability of fossil fuels as compliance solutions in the long term. LNG is widely viewed as a next generation clean fuel, but it derives from a fossil fuel and still emits carbon dioxide when burned, limiting its use as a green fuel. KR anticipates that in order to stay ahead of regulations on carbon dioxide emissions and to reduce green house gas emissions, there will be an increasing industry shift to 'zero carbon' or 'decarbonised alternative fuels'.

Examples of these fuels include: bio-diesel, methane, hydrogen, methanol and ammonia. KR's new technical information also provides important details for shipowners and operators to consider, using a comparative analysis of the different types of carbon-neutral alternative fuels. KR believes that ammonia is a carbon neutral fuel with a high probability of being commercialized. It is environmentally viable and in relation to other fuel options, does not require a high level of technical expertise when used as a renewable energy.

KOREAN REGISTER

The Korean Register is established in 1960 with the purpose of promoting safety of life, property and the protection of the marine environment. KR currently classes an international fleet of 3,050 vessels totaling 68 million GT. It is headquartered in Busan, South Korea and operates a network of 66 offices around the world. It is authorized to perform statutory and certification services in 80 countries.