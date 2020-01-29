  The version for the print

    Port of Baku handled record number of containers and wheeled vehicles in 2019

    In 2019, the volume of cargo at the “Baku International Sea Trade Port” CJSC (Port of Baku) increased by 7,2% compared to 2018 (3787.8 thousand tons) reaching 4061.6 thousand tons. The majority of the total cargo, that is 84.8% (3,444.2 thousand tons) counts as transit freight, the company says in a press release.

    In 2019, the Port of Baku handled the highest number of containers and wheeled vehicles over the past 28 years. Thus, over the same period 35152 TEU containers were handled, which is a 53.6% increase compared to the previous year (in 2018 this figure was 22887 TEU). The number of containers coming from the People's Republic of China increased by 111% to 5369 TEU (2547 TEU in 2018). The reason for the significant increase in container freight through the Trans-Caspian International Route (Middle Corridor) during this period of time is the launch of two container ships, Turkestan and Beket Ata, through the Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan route since April 2019.

    The handling of wheeled vehicles, including TIRs, increased by 57.3% compared to 2018 and reached 33671 vehicles. Of these, 24970 (74.2%) moved in the direction of Baku-Turkmenbashi-Baku and 8701 (25.8%) in the direction of Baku-Kuryk-Baku. A significant increase in the handling of wheeled vehicles is due to the increased use of these routes by Turkish, Ukrainian and Turkmen TIRs.

    The number of railway wagons handled in the ferry terminal of the Port of Baku increased by 2.7% and reached 44175 (compared to 42999 in 2018). 20331 out of all wagons (46,0%) moved in Baku-Kuryk-Baku direction, 23802 wagons (53.9%) moved in Baku-Turkmenbashi-Baku direction, and 42 wagons (0,1%) moved in Baku-Aktau-Baku direction.

    46265 passengers used the services of the Port of Baku in 2019.

