2020 January 29 15:17

KTK-Bunker supports 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies as its Sponsor

KTK-Bunker supplying fuel to dredging ships under all large-scale dredging projects in the Far East of Russia supports the 7th Forum of Dredging Companies as its Sponsor.

The company representatives will tell about specifics of bunkering and supplying hi-tech foreign vessels involved in ambitious hydraulic engineering projects including creation of the water area of shipbuilding complex Zvezda in Bolshoi Kamen (Primorsk Territory). Bunkering of dredging ships requires greater attention to fuel quality and uninterrupted supplies of large volumes.



The company’s geographic footprint covers the entire Far East, from the Primorsky Territory to Chukotka. The headquarters of KTK-Bunker is in Vladivostok. The company offers bunkering, supply, agency and towing services.



The 7th Forum of Dredging Companies will be held in Moscow on 26 February 2020 in the framework of the Dredging and Hydraulic Engineering Structures Congress (February 26-27, Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation). The 3rd Technical Conference "Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering" will be held on the second day of the Congress.



The Congress is organized by Russia’s leading industry focused media group PortNews in partnership with FSUE Rosmorport and will be held with the support of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency and Rosatom.



Read more on the Events page >>>>