2020 January 29 11:42

Yury Borisov to supervise fulfillment of shipbuilding development programmes

RF Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has approved the assignment of duties to the First Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Ministers, Deputy Prime Minister – Head of the Government Office and Deputy Prime Minister – Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District.

Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov will supervise fulfillment of the state armament procurement programme, state defence order as well as development of defence/nuclear/aerospace/shipbuilding/aircraft/radioelectronic industries.

Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin will coordinate the work of the federal executive authorities and give them instructions including those covering transport segment of the comprehensive plan for upgrading and expanding core infrastructure till 2024.