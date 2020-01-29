2020 January 29 11:19

Andrey Belousov to coordinate activities of Transport Ministry and ad hoc Federal Agencies

RF Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has approved the assignment of duties to the First Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Ministers, Deputy Prime Minister – Head of the Government Office and Deputy Prime Minister – Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District.

According to the document published on the official website of RF Government, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov will coordinate the work of the federal executive authorities, give them instructions including those covering the state policy in the field of Russia. Andrey Belousov will particularly coordinate the activities of the Ministry of Transport, Federal Agency for Transport Supervision and Federal Marine and River Transport Agency.

Related link:

First Deputy PM Andrey Belousov held meeting with senior executives of RF Transport Ministry >>>>