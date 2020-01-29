  The version for the print

  • 2020 January 29 12:05

    Inmarsat and ITC Global to expand connectivity options for Energy, Maritime and Yachting

    Inmarsat the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications and ITC Global have announced a five-year strategic collaboration, the company said in its release. The partnership enables the organizations to combine their highly complementary, market-leading services to offer broadband connectivity, paired with high-value connectivity solutions to customers in the maritime, yachting and offshore energy sectors. 

    ITC Global will offer Inmarsat’s market-leading Fleet Xpress service, incorporating the Ka-band solution into its existing comprehensive range of Ku-band connectivity services. Fleet Xpress for Offshore is powered by the Global Xpress Ka-band network, combined with the proven reliability of Inmarsat’s flagship, FleetBroadband L-band service. 

    Delivering high data speeds, continuous connectivity and guaranteed performance, the Ka-band service - which is now installed on over 8,000 vessels - sets a new standard for maritime global communications, with crew welfare, regulatory and operational drivers at the heart. Benefits include affordable voice calls, multiple voice options for crew and operations and high-speed broadband for internet access, plus 24/7 online support by certified engineers. For offshore clients, Fleet Xpress provides added subscription flexibility to meet seasonal and short-term demand changes. 

    ITC Global is a subsidiary of Panasonic Avionics Corporation, delivering high-speed, high-capacity communications services to customers across the oil and gas, mining, merchant maritime and passenger vessel markets. 

    In September 2018, Inmarsat and Panasonic Avionics Corporation inked a similar agreement to offer broadband inflight connectivity (IFC) paired with high-value services to customers in the commercial aviation industry worldwide. The collaboration enables airlines, aircraft manufacturers and passengers to benefit from the combined expertise of two companies that have been at the forefront of technology and innovation for nearly four decades. 

    ABOUT INMARSAT 

    Inmarsat is the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications. It owns and operates the world’s most diverse global portfolio of mobile telecommunications satellite networks, and holds a multi-layered, global spectrum portfolio, covering L-band, Ka-band and S-band, enabling unparalleled breadth and diversity in the solutions it provides. Inmarsat’s long-established global distribution network includes not only the world’s leading channel partners but also its own strong direct retail capabilities, enabling end to end customer service assurance.  The company has an unrivalled track record of operating the world’s most reliable global mobile satellite telecommunications networks, sustaining business and mission critical safety & operational applications for 40 years. It is also a major driving force behind technological innovation in mobile satellite communications, sustaining its leadership through a substantial investment and a powerful network of technology and manufacturing partners.  Inmarsat operates across a diversified portfolio of sectors with the financial resources to fund its business strategy and holds leading positions in the Maritime, Government, Aviation and Enterprise satcoms markets, operating consistently as a trusted, responsive and high-quality partner to its customers across the globe. 

    ABOUT ITC GLOBAL 

    ITC Global is a leading provider of satellite communications to the energy, mining, maritime, hospitality and NGO markets. Companies in remote and harsh environments require communications with both global coverage and unwavering customer service. ITC Global enables improved real-time decision-making and enhanced health, safety and environmental management through a unified communications solution, tailored to the requirements of each client. Solutions include custom network design, hardware implementation, field engineering, technical support and enterprise-grade satellite bandwidth. ITC Global operates 24x7 carrier-class networks across the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa and Australia. It became a subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation in 2015.  Panasonic maintains the world’s largest, HTS Ku-band network in the world, which leverages wide and spot beams ensuring the greatest throughput and coverage to 100 percent of all major oil and gas hotspots, and greater than 98 percent of global maritime routes. The comprehensive Ku-band network offers HTS coverage via multiple beams in key regions for the highest levels of redundancy and reliability.

Другие новости по темам: ITC GLOBAL, INMARSAT  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 January 29

12:05 Inmarsat and ITC Global to expand connectivity options for Energy, Maritime and Yachting
11:42 Yury Borisov to supervise fulfillment of shipbuilding development programmes
11:19 Andrey Belousov to coordinate activities of Transport Ministry and ad hoc Federal Agencies
11:00 Second phase of Novosibirsk Shipping Gateway's reconstruction complete
10:48 DCSA establishes Track and Trace standards for the global container shipping industry
10:36 First multipurpose dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59 laid down for Astrol
10:13 Onezhsky shipyard launches workboat with hybrid propulsion system
09:51 Bunker prices go down at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:49 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 29
09:32 Brent Crude futures price is up 1.26% to $59.55, Light Sweet Crude – up 1.22% to $54.13
09:14 Baltic Dry Index is down to 539 points

2020 January 28

18:05 Cheniere Energy celebrates 1000th LNG cargo milestone
17:40 NYK establishes first exclusive RORO terminal in Egypt
17:30 Global Ports Holding’s JV buys remaining shares of Malaga Cruise Port concession
15:43 Severnaya Verf starts cutting metal for fifth processing trawler of Project 170701 ordered by NOREBO Group
15:02 Hyundai's Engine Machinery Division announces the completion of the first shop test for the first of six ME-GI engines for container ships for Eastern Pacific Shipping
14:38 Metal Shark delivers patrol boat to Puerto Rico customer
14:16 Bunker prices are stable at the Far East ports of Russia following the recent growth (graph)
14:02 CMA CGM has announced FAK rates from Middle East Gulf and Pakistan to North Europe and the Mediterranean
13:27 Cheniere Energy celebrates 1000th LNG cargo milestone
13:02 Diversification of Poland’s natural gas supply sources and directions is progressing
12:35 Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company starts shipping trains to Elektrougli of Moscow Railways
12:01 Carisbrooke takes D.I.Y approach to BWT compliance with Optimarin for huge savings, efficiency and on-schedule operations
12:00 IMO and WISTA to promote greater diversity in the maritime sector
11:41 New video highlights benefits of working with IMO
11:19 Damen develops new concept vessel – the Offshore Support Vessel (OSV) 9020
11:07 Rainmaking partners maritime giants with tech startups to energise innovation
10:39 Tallink and Silja Line to establish annual summer cruise to Saint-Petersburg
10:16 Ships of RF Navy's Baltic Fleet assisted the crew of a foreign yacht in the Gulf of Aden
10:02 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 28
09:54 Dredging and Hydraulic Engineering Structures Congress will feature engineering ships buyers subordinate to Rosmorrechflot
09:33 Brent Crude futures price is down 0.41% to $58.34, Light Sweet Crude – down 0.28% to $52.99
09:18 Baltic Dry Index is down to 546 points

2020 January 27

18:07 Port of Oostende, DEME Concessions and PMV announce exclusive partnership for green hydrogen plant in Ostend
17:35 Fincantieri announces the launching ceremony of the "Emilio Bianchi" frigate
17:19 Semco Maritime wins rig order for Seadrill
17:02 Baltic Workboats’ PILOT 15 WP wins Small Pilot Boat Award for 2019
16:39 Port of King’s Lynn seals new deal with leading recycling specialist
15:57 Two main engines loaded onto lead chemical carrier of Project 00216М named PortNews
15:04 Seaspan closes purchase of a fleet of six containerships
14:48 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO up to RUB 10,737 in RF spot market
14:24 Royal Navy to present exclusive updates on NavyX at Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology 2020
14:01 High Speed Transfers takes delivery of fourth Damen Fast Crew Supplier 2710 in 18 months
13:35 Northern Fleet detachment leaves Mediterranean sea
13:13 Baltic Fleet guard ship Yaroslav Mudryi calls at the port of Oman
12:51 Klaipėda Port remains an important centre-line of the national economics
12:26 Largest ports of Latvia change their focus and intend to make investments to improve their competitiveness
11:10 Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port handled 4.59 million tonnes of cargo in 2019, up 1.5% Y-o-Y
09:59 Victor Golomolzin takes the helm of Oktyabrskaya Railway
09:37 Brent Crude futures price is down 3.41% to $58.62, Light Sweet Crude – down 2.29% to $52.95
09:37 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 27
09:18 Baltic Dry Index is down to 557 points
09:06 CMA CGM cancelled PSS for cargo from Asia to North Africa
08:33 Port of Gothenburg container volumes up three per cent to 772,000 TEUs in 2019

2020 January 26

16:34 Harley Marine Services changes name to Centerline Logistics Corp
15:13 Island Class ferries move to Point Hope Maritime in Victoria
14:16 Wärtsilä integrated solutions will deliver efficiency and sustainability to three new short-sea vessels
13:32 USCG suspends search for missing person near Dauphin Island
12:03 Fincantieri strengthens the strategic partnership with Qatar
11:39 New LINKSPAN 7 arrives in Dublin Port