2020 January 29 12:05

Inmarsat and ITC Global to expand connectivity options for Energy, Maritime and Yachting

Inmarsat the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications and ITC Global have announced a five-year strategic collaboration, the company said in its release. The partnership enables the organizations to combine their highly complementary, market-leading services to offer broadband connectivity, paired with high-value connectivity solutions to customers in the maritime, yachting and offshore energy sectors.

ITC Global will offer Inmarsat’s market-leading Fleet Xpress service, incorporating the Ka-band solution into its existing comprehensive range of Ku-band connectivity services. Fleet Xpress for Offshore is powered by the Global Xpress Ka-band network, combined with the proven reliability of Inmarsat’s flagship, FleetBroadband L-band service.

Delivering high data speeds, continuous connectivity and guaranteed performance, the Ka-band service - which is now installed on over 8,000 vessels - sets a new standard for maritime global communications, with crew welfare, regulatory and operational drivers at the heart. Benefits include affordable voice calls, multiple voice options for crew and operations and high-speed broadband for internet access, plus 24/7 online support by certified engineers. For offshore clients, Fleet Xpress provides added subscription flexibility to meet seasonal and short-term demand changes.

ITC Global is a subsidiary of Panasonic Avionics Corporation, delivering high-speed, high-capacity communications services to customers across the oil and gas, mining, merchant maritime and passenger vessel markets.

In September 2018, Inmarsat and Panasonic Avionics Corporation inked a similar agreement to offer broadband inflight connectivity (IFC) paired with high-value services to customers in the commercial aviation industry worldwide. The collaboration enables airlines, aircraft manufacturers and passengers to benefit from the combined expertise of two companies that have been at the forefront of technology and innovation for nearly four decades.

ABOUT INMARSAT

Inmarsat is the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications. It owns and operates the world’s most diverse global portfolio of mobile telecommunications satellite networks, and holds a multi-layered, global spectrum portfolio, covering L-band, Ka-band and S-band, enabling unparalleled breadth and diversity in the solutions it provides. Inmarsat’s long-established global distribution network includes not only the world’s leading channel partners but also its own strong direct retail capabilities, enabling end to end customer service assurance. The company has an unrivalled track record of operating the world’s most reliable global mobile satellite telecommunications networks, sustaining business and mission critical safety & operational applications for 40 years. It is also a major driving force behind technological innovation in mobile satellite communications, sustaining its leadership through a substantial investment and a powerful network of technology and manufacturing partners. Inmarsat operates across a diversified portfolio of sectors with the financial resources to fund its business strategy and holds leading positions in the Maritime, Government, Aviation and Enterprise satcoms markets, operating consistently as a trusted, responsive and high-quality partner to its customers across the globe.

ABOUT ITC GLOBAL

ITC Global is a leading provider of satellite communications to the energy, mining, maritime, hospitality and NGO markets. Companies in remote and harsh environments require communications with both global coverage and unwavering customer service. ITC Global enables improved real-time decision-making and enhanced health, safety and environmental management through a unified communications solution, tailored to the requirements of each client. Solutions include custom network design, hardware implementation, field engineering, technical support and enterprise-grade satellite bandwidth. ITC Global operates 24x7 carrier-class networks across the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa and Australia. It became a subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation in 2015. Panasonic maintains the world’s largest, HTS Ku-band network in the world, which leverages wide and spot beams ensuring the greatest throughput and coverage to 100 percent of all major oil and gas hotspots, and greater than 98 percent of global maritime routes. The comprehensive Ku-band network offers HTS coverage via multiple beams in key regions for the highest levels of redundancy and reliability.