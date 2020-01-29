2020 January 29 11:00

Second phase of Novosibirsk Shipping Gateway's reconstruction complete

The acceptance commission reviewing ‘Reconstruction of Novosibirsk Shipping Gateway. Phase 2 (reconstruction of the access canal and the gate)’ completed its work on 28 January 2020, says press center of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot).



The reconstruction works were conducted under the state programme of the Russian Federation “Transport System Development” by AO Aquatic (under the state contract signed on 14 September 2017).



The problems and prospects of dredging in Russia are to be discussed at the Third International Congress ‘Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging’ (February 26-27, Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation, Moscow). The Congress is organized by Media Group PortNews in partnership with FSUE Rosmorport and will be held with the support of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency and Rosatom.

Read more about the Congress on the Events page >>>>