2020 January 29 10:13

Onezhsky shipyard launches workboat with hybrid propulsion system

On 28 January 2020, Petrozavodsk, Karelia based Onezhsky Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Yard launched the workboat named Anatoly Klimov. Ordered by FSUE Rosmorport, it is the first ship of Russian origin with a parallel hybrid propulsion plant, says the company.



The workboat was laid down in 2019. It is the first in a series of two ST23WIM-Н vessels built with application of innovative solutions in the field of electric propulsion.



A specific feature of the ship is a combination of various interactive modes of main engines, diesel generators and consumer batteries. A diesel generator is sufficient for a slow speed.



Besides, the boat can move on batteries alone without using fuel. Such a solution contributes to optimization of operational costs, extension of equipment service life and reduction of the negative environmental footprint.



The new boat will have an expanded area of navigation. With its design parameters of Ice3 class it is intended for navigation in freezing non-Arctic seas. The vessel also features improved maneuverability.



The workboat is named after Anatoly Klimov who used to head Vanino branch of Rosmorport for many years.



Key characteristics of the ship: LOA – 25.5 m; BOA – 6.6 m; draft – 2.0 m; crew/special personnel – 2/10; main engines - 2х478 kW.



Onezhsky Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Yard (Onezhsky Shipyard) was founded in 2002 on the basis of ship repair facilities of the Belomorsky-Onezhsky Shipping Company, formed in 1944. In 2011, after the enterprise management dismissal the shipyard production was suspended and was followed by the firm’s bankruptcy procedure. In late 2014 the enterprise was transferred to the state ownership with FSUE Rosmorport as the yard Founder and resumed its shipbuilding and ship repair business.