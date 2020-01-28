2020 January 28 17:40

NYK establishes first exclusive RORO terminal in Egypt

NYK, together with Bolloré Africa Logistics (Bolloré) and Toyota Tsusho Corporation (Toyota Tsusho), has signed an agreement with the General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone to set up and operate a dedicated automotive terminal at East Port Said in Egypt, the company said in its release.

The automotive market in Egypt is expected to expand along with population growth and economic development, and the Alexandria port, which currently handles almost all of Egypt’s vehicle imports, is a multipurpose port that sees a variety of cargo and lacks storage space. Therefore, the new dedicated automotive terminal to be developed and operated by the consortium will be favorably received.

The new terminal will be Egypt’s first exclusive RORO terminal, and it will have a wharf area that allows two large Pure Car and Truck Carriers (PCTC) to berth simultaneously. The terminal will additionally offer sufficient vehicle storage space to address increasing future demand.

The knowledge and experience that Bolloré has accumulated through its port operations in Africa will be utilized together with the achievements and know-how that Toyota Tsusho has acquired in a wide range of businesses inside Egypt and the skill and expertise that NYK has gained in its automotive transportation and terminal operations throughout the world, resulting in a rather valuable service from the three companies.

In accordance with its medium-term management plan “Staying Ahead 2022 with Digitalization and Green,” NYK is making efforts to optimize its supply chain and create new value through digitalization and green initiatives. The group will continue its efforts to provide high quality, competitive auto-logistics services, making use of its considerable expertise and global network.