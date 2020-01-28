2020 January 28 14:16

Bunker prices are stable at the Far East ports of Russia following the recent growth (graph)

According to Bunker Price Bulletin of IAA PortNews, the average indicative price at the port of Vladivostok for IFO-380 НS - $319 pmt, MGO (DMB) - $625 pmt, VLSFO 0.5% - $615.

The difference between maximum/minimum prices is still high with VLSFO 0.5% ranging between $590 and $640 pmt. It depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

IFO-380 НS prices at the port of Singapore totaled - $368, VLSFO 0.5% - $595, MGO - $625.

