2020 January 28 15:02

Hyundai's Engine Machinery Division announces the completion of the first shop test for the first of six ME-GI engines for container ships for Eastern Pacific Shipping

HHI-EMD (Hyundai's Engine Machinery Division) has announced the completion of the first shop test for the first of six ME-GI engines bound for a series of container ships for Singapore-based, Eastern Pacific Shipping, the company said in its release.

MAN Energy Solutions reports that, during testing, the engine successfully ran at 100% load in gas mode. The six units are MAN B&W 11G90ME-GI dual-fuel configurations operating on LNG with delivery dates scheduled between 2020-2022.

Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) will construct each of the neo-Panamax boxships.

The shop test also marked the debut of of MAN Energy Solutions' new Pilot Booster Injection Valve (PBIV), which employs smaller or larger atomising holes, depending on fuel mode, to inject fuel into engines. As such, in gas mode, the use of smaller holes significantly reduces pilot-oil consumption to just 1.5%, approximately half of what was previously required; diesel mode employs the larger-sized holes.

The PBIV valves represent MAN Energy Solutions' latest pilot-injection technology, which caters for dual-fuel running by optimising SPOC (Specific Pilot Oil Consumption).

MAN Energy Solutions reports that it has over 200 ME-GI units on its order books or already in service, with references in every major marine segment, while the ME-GI design has logged over 750,000 dual-fuel operating hours in establishing itself as well-proven technology. The ME-GI continues to act as a standard bearer for environmentally friendly, reliable propulsion technology with its seamless switching between fuels and elimination of methane slip. The company also states that it has confirmed 250+ sales within its entire portfolio of low-speed, dual-fuel engines - all running on LNG or other, clean fuels such as LPG and methanol - testament to its leadership within this critical market segment.

MAN Energy Solutions successful ME-GI (-Gas Injection) engine has set a new industrial standard for two-stroke propulsion engines aboard - among others - LNG carriers, container vessels, car carriers and bulk carriers. The ME-GI engine provides ship-owners and operators with a peerless solution within environmentally friendly and high-efficiency, two-stroke technology, without the greenhouse emissions such as methane slip, which is a hallmark of competing engines. With the ME-GI engine, two-stroke development has taken a step further by combining the unique properties of multi-fuel combustion and the well-known reliability of MAN Energy Solutions ME-engine.

The Diesel principle provides the ME-GI engine with high operational stability and efficiency, including during load changes and fuel change-over, while defining properties such as a stable change-over from fuel to gas with no fuel-penalties are maintained. The ME-GI engine is the most environmentally friendly, technology available within the two-stroke engine segment. MAN Energy Solutions has also developed an ME-LGI (-Liquid Gas Injection) dual-fuel engine that expands the company's dual-fuel portfolio, enabling the use of more sustainable fuels such as methanol and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

ABOUT EASTERN PACIFIC SHIPPING

With a history spanning 60 years, Eastern Pacific Shipping Pte. Ltd. (EPS) has emerged as an industry-leading ship management company that is committed to the green and technology-driven growth of the industry. Headquartered in Singapore for the past 30 year, EPS is driven by its mission to be the safe and efficient transportation provider of choice to the shipping industry. Empowering that mission are 5,000 skilled and dedicated sea and shore staff that oversee a versatile fleet of 14 million deadweight-tonnes comprising of Container, Chemical, Dry Bulk, Gas, Crude and Product Oil Tankers, and Pure Car and Truck Carrier vessels. EPS' shore team is fully integrated with innovation, marine technical, operations, crewing, IT, legal, finance and commercial departments.