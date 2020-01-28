  The version for the print

  • 2020 January 28 15:02

    Hyundai's Engine Machinery Division announces the completion of the first shop test for the first of six ME-GI engines for container ships for Eastern Pacific Shipping

    HHI-EMD (Hyundai's Engine Machinery Division) has announced the completion of the first shop test for the first of six ME-GI engines bound for a series of container ships for Singapore-based, Eastern Pacific Shipping, the company said in its release.

    MAN Energy Solutions reports that, during testing, the engine successfully ran at 100% load in gas mode. The six units are MAN B&W 11G90ME-GI dual-fuel configurations operating on LNG with delivery dates scheduled between 2020-2022.

    Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) will construct each of the neo-Panamax boxships.

    The shop test also marked the debut of of MAN Energy Solutions' new Pilot Booster Injection Valve (PBIV), which employs smaller or larger atomising holes, depending on fuel mode, to inject fuel into engines. As such, in gas mode, the use of smaller holes significantly reduces pilot-oil consumption to just 1.5%, approximately half of what was previously required; diesel mode employs the larger-sized holes.

    The PBIV valves represent MAN Energy Solutions' latest pilot-injection technology, which caters for dual-fuel running by optimising SPOC (Specific Pilot Oil Consumption).

    MAN Energy Solutions reports that it has over 200 ME-GI units on its order books or already in service, with references in every major marine segment, while the ME-GI design has logged over 750,000 dual-fuel operating hours in establishing itself as well-proven technology. The ME-GI continues to act as a standard bearer for environmentally friendly, reliable propulsion technology with its seamless switching between fuels and elimination of methane slip. The company also states that it has confirmed 250+ sales within its entire portfolio of low-speed, dual-fuel engines - all running on LNG or other, clean fuels such as LPG and methanol - testament to its leadership within this critical market segment.

    MAN Energy Solutions successful ME-GI (-Gas Injection) engine has set a new industrial standard for two-stroke propulsion engines aboard - among others - LNG carriers, container vessels, car carriers and bulk carriers. The ME-GI engine provides ship-owners and operators with a peerless solution within environmentally friendly and high-efficiency, two-stroke technology, without the greenhouse emissions such as methane slip, which is a hallmark of competing engines. With the ME-GI engine, two-stroke development has taken a step further by combining the unique properties of multi-fuel combustion and the well-known reliability of MAN Energy Solutions ME-engine.

    The Diesel principle provides the ME-GI engine with high operational stability and efficiency, including during load changes and fuel change-over, while defining properties such as a stable change-over from fuel to gas with no fuel-penalties are maintained. The ME-GI engine is the most environmentally friendly, technology available within the two-stroke engine segment. MAN Energy Solutions has also developed an ME-LGI (-Liquid Gas Injection) dual-fuel engine that expands the company's dual-fuel portfolio, enabling the use of more sustainable fuels such as methanol and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

    ABOUT EASTERN PACIFIC SHIPPING

    With a history spanning 60 years, Eastern Pacific Shipping Pte. Ltd. (EPS) has emerged as an industry-leading ship management company that is committed to the green and technology-driven growth of the industry. Headquartered in Singapore for the past 30 year, EPS is driven by its mission to be the safe and efficient transportation provider of choice to the shipping industry. Empowering that mission are 5,000 skilled and dedicated sea and shore staff that oversee a versatile fleet of 14 million deadweight-tonnes comprising of Container, Chemical, Dry Bulk, Gas, Crude and Product Oil Tankers, and Pure Car and Truck Carrier vessels. EPS' shore team is fully integrated with innovation, marine technical, operations, crewing, IT, legal, finance and commercial departments.

 News for a day...
2020 January 28

15:43 Severnaya Verf starts cutting metal for fifth processing trawler of Project 170701 ordered by NOREBO Group
15:02 Hyundai's Engine Machinery Division announces the completion of the first shop test for the first of six ME-GI engines for container ships for Eastern Pacific Shipping
14:38 Metal Shark delivers patrol boat to Puerto Rico customer
14:16 Bunker prices are stable at the Far East ports of Russia following the recent growth (graph)
14:02 CMA CGM has announced FAK rates from Middle East Gulf and Pakistan to North Europe and the Mediterranean
13:27 Cheniere Energy celebrates 1000th LNG cargo milestone
13:02 Diversification of Poland’s natural gas supply sources and directions is progressing
12:35 Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company starts shipping trains to Elektrougli of Moscow Railways
12:01 Carisbrooke takes D.I.Y approach to BWT compliance with Optimarin for huge savings, efficiency and on-schedule operations
12:00 IMO and WISTA to promote greater diversity in the maritime sector
11:41 New video highlights benefits of working with IMO
11:19 Damen develops new concept vessel – the Offshore Support Vessel (OSV) 9020
11:07 Rainmaking partners maritime giants with tech startups to energise innovation
10:39 Tallink and Silja Line to establish annual summer cruise to Saint-Petersburg
10:16 Ships of RF Navy's Baltic Fleet assisted the crew of a foreign yacht in the Gulf of Aden
10:02 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 28
09:54 Dredging and Hydraulic Engineering Structures Congress will feature engineering ships buyers subordinate to Rosmorrechflot
09:33 Brent Crude futures price is down 0.41% to $58.34, Light Sweet Crude – down 0.28% to $52.99
09:18 Baltic Dry Index is down to 546 points

2020 January 27

18:07 Port of Oostende, DEME Concessions and PMV announce exclusive partnership for green hydrogen plant in Ostend
17:35 Fincantieri announces the launching ceremony of the "Emilio Bianchi" frigate
17:19 Semco Maritime wins rig order for Seadrill
17:02 Baltic Workboats’ PILOT 15 WP wins Small Pilot Boat Award for 2019
16:39 Port of King’s Lynn seals new deal with leading recycling specialist
15:57 Two main engines loaded onto lead chemical carrier of Project 00216М named PortNews
15:04 Seaspan closes purchase of a fleet of six containerships
14:48 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO up to RUB 10,737 in RF spot market
14:24 Royal Navy to present exclusive updates on NavyX at Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology 2020
14:01 High Speed Transfers takes delivery of fourth Damen Fast Crew Supplier 2710 in 18 months
13:35 Northern Fleet detachment leaves Mediterranean sea
13:13 Baltic Fleet guard ship Yaroslav Mudryi calls at the port of Oman
12:51 Klaipėda Port remains an important centre-line of the national economics
12:26 Largest ports of Latvia change their focus and intend to make investments to improve their competitiveness
11:10 Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port handled 4.59 million tonnes of cargo in 2019, up 1.5% Y-o-Y
09:59 Victor Golomolzin takes the helm of Oktyabrskaya Railway
09:37 Brent Crude futures price is down 3.41% to $58.62, Light Sweet Crude – down 2.29% to $52.95
09:37 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 27
09:18 Baltic Dry Index is down to 557 points
09:06 CMA CGM cancelled PSS for cargo from Asia to North Africa
08:33 Port of Gothenburg container volumes up three per cent to 772,000 TEUs in 2019

2020 January 26

16:34 Harley Marine Services changes name to Centerline Logistics Corp
15:13 Island Class ferries move to Point Hope Maritime in Victoria
14:16 Wärtsilä integrated solutions will deliver efficiency and sustainability to three new short-sea vessels
13:32 USCG suspends search for missing person near Dauphin Island
12:03 Fincantieri strengthens the strategic partnership with Qatar
11:39 New LINKSPAN 7 arrives in Dublin Port
10:47 DOF Subsea awarded contracts in Australia

2020 January 25

16:11 “Flower Power” from Sanmar and Robert Allan Ltd. – 200 Tugs and Counting
15:27 USCG Cutter Polar Star arrives in Antarctica
13:11 TORM orders two scrubber-fitted LR2 newbuildings
12:47 USCG opens Blue Technology Center of Expertise
10:47 Hamburg Süd’s COO Frank Smet to step down
08:31 NORDEN signs charter for more women in shipping

2020 January 24

18:07 Port of Hamburg not expecting reduction in container throughput caused by liner service changes announced by Ocean Alliance and Maersk
17:42 First ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operation in the Port of Rostock
17:40 Engineering troops to develop a plant for desalination of water in the Arctic
17:16 Gasum completes 200th ship-to-ship LNG bunkering
16:52 Carnival Mardi Gras floated out at Meyer Turku shipyard
16:51 Former COO of Stanlow refinery: “The first step of the digitalization is underway”
16:27 Tallink’s vessel Silja Europa to be renewed at Turku Repair Yard in Naantali, Finland