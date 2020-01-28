2020 January 28 12:35

Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company starts shipping trains to Elektrougli of Moscow Railways

LLC Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company (a Global Ports group company) says it has launched a service of forming and shipping container trains bound to the Elektrougli Station of the Moscow Railways. The new service is available both for the cargo shipped from ports in the South-Eastern Asia via VSC, and cargo originating in the Russian Far East.

The first two container trains were shipped to the new destination from 10 to 20 January 2020. The maximum travel time on the route will be 12 days. The total shipment was 173 TEUs.

Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company proposes to ship trains bound to Elektrougli on a weekly basis and to develop this service further. The new service will expand the range of opportunities available to the customers of the terminal and will decrease the waiting time at the port.

The new route is in addition to the network of domestic routes of regular container trains formed by VSC and shipped from Nakhodka-Vostochnaya station. Currently VSC has regular services to popular destinations among the forwarding agents of the Moscow Railways (Kupavna, Tuchkovo, Vorsino), Oktyabrskaya Railways (Khovrino station in Moscow and Avtovo and Novy Port stations in Saint Petersburg), Novosibirsk Railways (Inya-Vostochnaya, Kleschikha), Sverdlovsk Railways (Yekaterinburg Freight Station, Koltsovo), and Uzbekistan (Sergeli, Ablyk, Ulugbek, Pitnyak, Uti-Chukursai), Kazakhstan (Zaschita, Kustanay, Aktau-Port), and Poland (Dombrova-Gurnicha freight and Malaszevicze stations).