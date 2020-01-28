2020 January 28 12:00

IMO and WISTA to promote greater diversity in the maritime sector

The Women's International Shipping and Trading Association Limited (WISTA International) and IMO have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on promoting greater diversity and inclusion through enhanced cooperation activities in the maritime field, IMO reports.

These activities will lay the groundwork for further discussion on how a diverse workforce will be essential for a sustainable future. Initiatives already under way include a study to collect and analyze data on the number of women employed in the maritime sector; developing a database of female experts in a wide range of maritime subjects available for speaking engagements to make panels more diverse and supporting implementation of IMO Assembly Resolution A.1147(31) on Preserving the legacy of the World Maritime theme for 2019 and Achieving a Barrier-Free Working Environment for Women in the Maritime Sector.

Another key part of the MoU is to strengthen cooperation and share best practices between the IMO-established regional women in maritime associations (WIMAs) and WISTA International's national WISTA Associations.

The MoU was signed by IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim and WISTA International President Despina Panayiotou Theodosiou.

Following this important event, a WISTA information session was organized at IMO Headquarters to raise awareness of the work of WISTA International and its regional/national branches and offer advice on how to join the Association.