2020 January 28 11:41

New video highlights benefits of working with IMO

A new IMO video which showcases IMO's new long-term strategy on mobilising resources for technical cooperation activities has been launched. The video which aligns with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), highlights the value and benefits of working with IMO and encourages active communication with potential donors and recipients.

The video premiered at the first regional Knowledge Partnership Workshop for the Caribbean, held in Kingston, Jamaica (20-24 January). The workshop aimed to demonstrate how the successful implementation of international regulations can be enhanced through effective sharing of knowledge, skills and experience. The workshop brought together national officials responsible for maritime affairs and official development assistance; as well as officials from international multilateral development banks, IGOs and NGOs. The participants increased their awareness of maritime issues, learned how to prioritise them in national development plans and, above all, benefitted from multi-way communication, making new connections with maritime and development cooperation counterparts from around the region.

The workshop was organized by IMO in collaboration with the Maritime Authority of Jamaica.

Participating countries and dependent territories or parts represented at the workshop were: Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Belize, Curaçao, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sint Maarten, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago.

Participating organizations represented at the workshop were: Association of Caribbean States, Basel Convention Regional Centre for Training and Technology Transfer for the Caribbean, Commonwealth Secretariat, Inter-American Development Bank, International Association of Marine Aids to Navigation and Lighthouse Authorities, International Hydrographic Organization, Caribbean Development Bank and the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean Sub-Regional Headquarters for the Caribbean.