  • 2020 January 28 10:39

    Tallink and Silja Line to establish annual summer cruise to Saint-Petersburg

    Ferry operator Tallink and Silja Line is going to establish an annual summer cruise to Saint-Petersburg, Marco Palmu, Director of Tallink Silja Line’s Representative Office of in Russia, said in his interview with IAA PortNews.

    “Saint-Petersburg is certainly among the most attractive cities on the Baltic Sea, especially for the Baltic area residents... This year, our company’s ferry will make four calls and a special cruise to Saint-Petersburg will hopefully become annual among summer cruises of Tallink and Silja Line”, he said.

2020 January 28

15:43 Severnaya Verf starts cutting metal for fifth processing trawler of Project 170701 ordered by NOREBO Group
15:02 Hyundai's Engine Machinery Division announces the completion of the first shop test for the first of six ME-GI engines for container ships for Eastern Pacific Shipping
14:38 Metal Shark delivers patrol boat to Puerto Rico customer
14:16 Bunker prices are stable at the Far East ports of Russia following the recent growth (graph)
14:02 CMA CGM has announced FAK rates from Middle East Gulf and Pakistan to North Europe and the Mediterranean
13:27 Cheniere Energy celebrates 1000th LNG cargo milestone
13:02 Diversification of Poland’s natural gas supply sources and directions is progressing
12:35 Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company starts shipping trains to Elektrougli of Moscow Railways
12:01 Carisbrooke takes D.I.Y approach to BWT compliance with Optimarin for huge savings, efficiency and on-schedule operations
12:00 IMO and WISTA to promote greater diversity in the maritime sector
11:41 New video highlights benefits of working with IMO
11:19 Damen develops new concept vessel – the Offshore Support Vessel (OSV) 9020
11:07 Rainmaking partners maritime giants with tech startups to energise innovation
10:16 Ships of RF Navy's Baltic Fleet assisted the crew of a foreign yacht in the Gulf of Aden
10:02 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 28
09:54 Dredging and Hydraulic Engineering Structures Congress will feature engineering ships buyers subordinate to Rosmorrechflot
09:33 Brent Crude futures price is down 0.41% to $58.34, Light Sweet Crude – down 0.28% to $52.99
09:18 Baltic Dry Index is down to 546 points

2020 January 27

18:07 Port of Oostende, DEME Concessions and PMV announce exclusive partnership for green hydrogen plant in Ostend
17:35 Fincantieri announces the launching ceremony of the "Emilio Bianchi" frigate
17:19 Semco Maritime wins rig order for Seadrill
17:02 Baltic Workboats’ PILOT 15 WP wins Small Pilot Boat Award for 2019
16:39 Port of King’s Lynn seals new deal with leading recycling specialist
15:57 Two main engines loaded onto lead chemical carrier of Project 00216М named PortNews
15:04 Seaspan closes purchase of a fleet of six containerships
14:48 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO up to RUB 10,737 in RF spot market
14:24 Royal Navy to present exclusive updates on NavyX at Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology 2020
14:01 High Speed Transfers takes delivery of fourth Damen Fast Crew Supplier 2710 in 18 months
13:35 Northern Fleet detachment leaves Mediterranean sea
13:13 Baltic Fleet guard ship Yaroslav Mudryi calls at the port of Oman
12:51 Klaipėda Port remains an important centre-line of the national economics
12:26 Largest ports of Latvia change their focus and intend to make investments to improve their competitiveness
11:10 Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port handled 4.59 million tonnes of cargo in 2019, up 1.5% Y-o-Y
09:59 Victor Golomolzin takes the helm of Oktyabrskaya Railway
09:37 Brent Crude futures price is down 3.41% to $58.62, Light Sweet Crude – down 2.29% to $52.95
09:37 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 27
09:18 Baltic Dry Index is down to 557 points
09:06 CMA CGM cancelled PSS for cargo from Asia to North Africa
08:33 Port of Gothenburg container volumes up three per cent to 772,000 TEUs in 2019

2020 January 26

16:34 Harley Marine Services changes name to Centerline Logistics Corp
15:13 Island Class ferries move to Point Hope Maritime in Victoria
14:16 Wärtsilä integrated solutions will deliver efficiency and sustainability to three new short-sea vessels
13:32 USCG suspends search for missing person near Dauphin Island
12:03 Fincantieri strengthens the strategic partnership with Qatar
11:39 New LINKSPAN 7 arrives in Dublin Port
10:47 DOF Subsea awarded contracts in Australia

2020 January 25

16:11 “Flower Power” from Sanmar and Robert Allan Ltd. – 200 Tugs and Counting
15:27 USCG Cutter Polar Star arrives in Antarctica
13:11 TORM orders two scrubber-fitted LR2 newbuildings
12:47 USCG opens Blue Technology Center of Expertise
10:47 Hamburg Süd’s COO Frank Smet to step down
08:31 NORDEN signs charter for more women in shipping

2020 January 24

18:07 Port of Hamburg not expecting reduction in container throughput caused by liner service changes announced by Ocean Alliance and Maersk
17:42 First ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operation in the Port of Rostock
17:40 Engineering troops to develop a plant for desalination of water in the Arctic
17:16 Gasum completes 200th ship-to-ship LNG bunkering
16:52 Carnival Mardi Gras floated out at Meyer Turku shipyard
16:51 Former COO of Stanlow refinery: “The first step of the digitalization is underway”
16:27 Tallink’s vessel Silja Europa to be renewed at Turku Repair Yard in Naantali, Finland