2020 January 28 10:39

Tallink and Silja Line to establish annual summer cruise to Saint-Petersburg

Ferry operator Tallink and Silja Line is going to establish an annual summer cruise to Saint-Petersburg, Marco Palmu, Director of Tallink Silja Line’s Representative Office of in Russia, said in his interview with IAA PortNews.



“Saint-Petersburg is certainly among the most attractive cities on the Baltic Sea, especially for the Baltic area residents... This year, our company’s ferry will make four calls and a special cruise to Saint-Petersburg will hopefully become annual among summer cruises of Tallink and Silja Line”, he said.

Full text of the brief interview >>>>



