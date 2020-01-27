2020 January 27 18:07

Port of Oostende, DEME Concessions and PMV announce exclusive partnership for green hydrogen plant in Ostend

Port of Oostende, DEME Concessions and PMV are announcing an exclusive partnership on Monday 27 January, the company said in its release. Their goal is to have a plant operational in the port area of Ostend by 2025 that produces green hydrogen. This end product, green hydrogen, will both serve as an energy source for electricity, transport, heat and fuel purposes and as a raw material for industrial purposes.



If hydrogen (H2) is produced with electricity by means of electrolysis, no CO2 is released in the process. However, the hydrogen produced can only be called green if the electricity used in the process has also been generated in a green fashion. The term ‘green hydrogen’ is thus used when green electricity is available that converts water into hydrogen via electrolysis. In other words, green hydrogen is hydrogen produced on the basis of renewable energy.

In the first phase of the process, the general feasibility will be further investigated and a development plan will be worked out. An innovative demonstration project with mobile shore-based power will then be started. A demonstration project with an innovative electrolyser of around 50 MW is also scheduled. By 2022, the roll-out of a large-scale shore-based power project, running on green hydrogen, will start. The finish line will be crossed in 2025 with the completion of a commercial green hydrogen plant in the context of the planned new offshore wind concessions.



The three parties have the necessary expertise and together they are playing an important role in the transition of energy, transport and industry.

Port of Oostende is expanding its activities in the Blue Economy with this area-specific development. The planned location is in the Plassendale 1 port area.

PMV has experience in financing the development, the construction and operation of the infrastructure necessary for energy projects. PMV sees great potential for hydrogen in the long term and wants to stimulate and support entrepreneurial projects involving hydrogen. An expertise unit has been set up within PMV to gather knowledge and improve funding for potential ideas. PMV will participate actively in the expansion of hydrogen activities in Flanders through this public-private partnership.

DEME is one of the pioneers in the development of offshore energy projects. The combination of renewable energy with green hydrogen is fully consistent with its innovation vision, which is why DEME plans to invest in the development and large-scale production, storage and delivery of green hydrogen.

About DEME

DEME is a world leader in the highly specialised fields of dredging, marine engineering and environmental remediation. The company can build on more than 140 years of know-how and experience and has fostered a pioneering approach throughout its history, being a frontrunner in innovation and new technologies.

DEME’s vision is to work towards a sustainable future by offering solutions for global challenges: a rising sea level, a growing population, reduction of CO2 emissions, polluted rivers and soils and the scarcity of natural resources. Although DEME’s activities originated with the core dredging business, the portfolio diversified substantially over the decades, including dredging and land reclamation, solutions for the offshore energy market, infra marine solutions and environmental solutions.

While the company’s roots are in Belgium, DEME has built a strong presence in all of the world’s seas and continents, operating in more than 90 countries worldwide. DEME can rely on 5,200 highly skilled professionals across the globe. With a versatile and modern fleet of over 100 vessels, backed by a broad range of auxiliary equipment, the company can provide solutions for even the most complex projects.

DEME achieved a turnover of 2.65 billion euros in 2018.