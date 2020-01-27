2020 January 27 16:39

Port of King’s Lynn seals new deal with leading recycling specialist

ABP says its Port of King’s Lynn has celebrated the start of a new long-term contract with Goldstar Metal Traders, a leading scrap metal specialist in Norfolk, strengthening its vital role in supporting the UK recycling industry.

Servicing a wide range of factory premises, demolition sites and waste transfer facilities, Goldstar Metal Traders deploy over 400 skips and containers currently in service throughout the Midlands and East Anglia.

Kim Kennedy, Port Manager at the King’s Lynn, said: “We have enjoyed working with Goldstar since 2017 as they are the leading scrap metal specialist in East Anglia. This new deal is great news for the region because it means that we will continue to power the region’s prosperous future.”

Operating from Berth 16 at the Port of King’s Lynn, Goldstar export ferrous and non-ferrous metals to central Europe and the Baltic states.

Ben Ward, Managing Director, Goldstar Metal Traders, said: “Due to its location and great transport links, the Port of King’s Lynn is a natural choice for us when it comes to exporting scrap metal to destinations across Europe. We’re pleased to have completed this new deal and look forward to continuing our productive relationship with ABP in the coming years.”