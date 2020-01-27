2020 January 27 15:57

Two main engines loaded onto lead chemical carrier of Project 00216М named PortNews

Astrakhan Shipbuilding Production Association (ASPO, a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) has completed loading of main engines onto the lead chemical carrier of Project 00216М, says press center of USC.

Two chemical tankers are under construction for Volgotrans LLC under the leasing programme of Mashpromleasing.



The main hull construction works are nearing completion with pipe assembling and outfitting underway. The boiler unit is to be placed onto the ship by the end of the week with the same works on the second ship scheduled for February. In the nearest future, the shipbuilders will commence cable tightening and cabin construction.



Vessels of Project 00216М (sea/river class) are intended for transportation of crude oil and oil products as well as a wide range of liquid cargoes - noxious liquid substances including those requiring heating to 60 degrees). Such ships can simultaneously carry three types of cargo.



Chemical carriers of Project 00216М have the following characteristics: length – 141 m; width – 16,7 m; depth – 6 m; endurance – 15 days; speed – about 10 knots; river deadweight (with draft of 3.6 m) — 5,350 t, sea deadweight (with draft of 4.6 m) — 7,900 t; crew – 13.



The naming ceremony for the lead chemical carrier of Project 00216М was held in the framework of the Neva-2019 exhibition in Saint-Petersburg. The tanker was named after information and analytical agency PortNews (IAA PortNews).



