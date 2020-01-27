2020 January 27 14:48

Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO up to RUB 10,737 in RF spot market

Between January 20 and January 24, 2020, average wholesale prices for heavy fuel oil М-100 in the spot market of the Russian Federation climbed by RUB 663 against the previous week to RUB 10,737 per tonne, PortNews IAA learnt from the review provided by Refinitiv.



The price for fuel oil in the North West federal district was flat at RUB 8,350 per tonne, in the Central district – climbed by RUB 1,220 to RUB 8,537, in the Volga federal district – climbed by RUB 1,182 to RUB 7,342, in the Southern federal district was flat at RUB 14,850, in the Siberian federal district – fell by RUB 230 to RUB 14,560, in the Far East federal district fell by RUB 120 to RUB 24,510.