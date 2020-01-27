2020 January 27 13:13

Baltic Fleet guard ship Yaroslav Mudryi calls at the port of Oman

On January 26, the guard ship of the Baltic Fleet made a scheduled business call at the port of Oman, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

During the stay at the port, a Russian warship will refuel, replenish fresh water and food supplies, and its crew will have the opportunity to relax on the shore. After completing the call, which will last until January 29, the Baltic Fleet patrol ship will continue its anti-piracy shift.

According to the plan of the long-range campaign, the detachment of ships will continue anti-piracy activities in the Indian Ocean until the end of January.

A detachment of ships of the Baltic Fleet, consisting of the guard ship Yaroslav Mudryi, the sea tug boat Viktor Konetsky, and the tanker Yelnya, which performs long-range tasks, left Baltiysk on October 1 and headed for the Indian Ocean.