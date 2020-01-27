  The version for the print

  • 2020 January 27 12:26

    Largest ports of Latvia change their focus and intend to make investments to improve their competitiveness

    In 2019, 62.4 million marine shipments were handled by Latvian ports. In comparison to 2018, the total volume of cargo decreased by 5.7%. Considering that the traditional regional cargo flows tend to change and the volume of handled transit consignments has decreased in Latvia, this result is still to be considered fairly good. Moreover, the largest ports of Latvia handled 41% of the total cargo volume in the Baltic States (147 million tonnes), Freeport of Riga says in a press release.

    “Though recent events have put ports and the transit sector in the spotlight, I would like to underline that the situation is stable, which is demonstrated by the ability of the largest Latvian ports to restructure their consignment flows. By handling 62.3 million tonnes of cargo in 2019, Latvia has maintained its leading position in the Baltic States, and we intend to maintain it in 2020. We are aware of the Russian policy concerning transit via the Baltic ports, and all ports of Latvia have to keep their focus on finding new customers,” emphasises Tālis Linkaits, the Minister for Transport.

    In 2019, the Freeport of Riga was still the largest port in Latvia and handled more than half (53%) of the total cargo volume shipped via Latvian ports. This amounts to 32.8 million tonnes, which is 10.1% or 3.7 million tonnes less than in 2018.  At the same time, to adjust to global trends and marker circumstances, the Port of Riga has recently changed its cargo portfolio – the dwindling flows of fossil fuels are gradually substituted with other flows.

    2019 was the first year in which the total volume of other cargo handled at the Freeport of Riga (since 2015 it has continuously increased by 3% annually) exceeded the total volume of fossil fuels; this was made possible due to an impressive increase in the flow of wood pellets (+35%) and cereals (+33%), as well as record results for wood chip consignments. Container cargo is still very important for the port (15% of the total volume): in 2019, 467,000 TEU units were processed at the port, which is roughly the same as the year before.

    “To improve the quality of port services and strengthen our market position, and according to the new Development programme, the Freeport of Riga Authority has started its first ever targeted programme for extensive renovation of its land and water infrastructure. As early as in 2020, the Freeport of Riga Authority intends to invest EUR 14.6 million in the development of roads, bridges and overpasses, the reconstruction of its railway infrastructure, reconstruction of births and bank support structures, as well as other significant reconstruction activities,” summarises Ansis Zeltiņš, CEO of the Freeport of Riga.

    In 2019, the Port of Ventspils handled 33% of the total volume of cargo shipped via Latvian ports. Since 2016, when the port had its lowest cargo turnover ever, it has managed to increase cargo turnover on an annual basis. In 2019, the Port of Ventspils handled 20.46 million tonnes, which is 131,000 tonnes more than in 2018. The volume of cereals cargo increased the most, followed by coal, fertiliser and metal consignments. The invariable focus of port operators on diversification was one of the factors that contributed to the stability of turnover. The share of crude oil and petroleum products that traditionally were handled most at the port was only 46% of the total cargo turnover in 2019, while the share of ro-ro consignments, general cargo and bulk cargo increased.

    Andris Purmalis, CEO of the Freeport of Ventspils: “Currently, the Freeport of Ventspils faces many new challenges and opportunities. Terminals of the Port of Ventspils ended 2019 with a positive balance, but we have to ensure that our management platform allows port operators to be sure about the transparency of administration, and efficient and reasonable performance that gives an opportunity not only to maintain the current turnover, but also to develop further. Currently, the Freeport of Ventspils has four main focus areas. We carefully review current projects, update the investment section, focusing on the maintenance and development of port infrastructure, update the legal framework for the newly established joint stock company to take over the Freeport of Ventspils Authority, and, most importantly, make targeted improvements in the performance of port administration.”



 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 January 27

18:07 Port of Oostende, DEME Concessions and PMV announce exclusive partnership for green hydrogen plant in Ostend
17:35 Fincantieri announces the launching ceremony of the "Emilio Bianchi" frigate
17:19 Semco Maritime wins rig order for Seadrill
17:02 Baltic Workboats’ PILOT 15 WP wins Small Pilot Boat Award for 2019
16:39 Port of King’s Lynn seals new deal with leading recycling specialist
15:57 Two main engines loaded onto lead chemical carrier of Project 00216М named PortNews
15:04 Seaspan closes purchase of a fleet of six containerships
14:48 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO up to RUB 10,737 in RF spot market
14:24 Royal Navy to present exclusive updates on NavyX at Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology 2020
14:01 High Speed Transfers takes delivery of fourth Damen Fast Crew Supplier 2710 in 18 months
13:35 Northern Fleet detachment leaves Mediterranean sea
13:13 Baltic Fleet guard ship Yaroslav Mudryi calls at the port of Oman
12:51 Klaipėda Port remains an important centre-line of the national economics
12:26 Largest ports of Latvia change their focus and intend to make investments to improve their competitiveness
11:10 Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port handled 4.59 million tonnes of cargo in 2019, up 1.5% Y-o-Y
09:59 Victor Golomolzin takes the helm of Oktyabrskaya Railway
09:37 Brent Crude futures price is down 3.41% to $58.62, Light Sweet Crude – down 2.29% to $52.95
09:37 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 27
09:18 Baltic Dry Index is down to 557 points
09:06 CMA CGM cancelled PSS for cargo from Asia to North Africa
08:33 Port of Gothenburg container volumes up three per cent to 772,000 TEUs in 2019

2020 January 26

16:34 Harley Marine Services changes name to Centerline Logistics Corp
15:13 Island Class ferries move to Point Hope Maritime in Victoria
14:16 Wärtsilä integrated solutions will deliver efficiency and sustainability to three new short-sea vessels
13:32 USCG suspends search for missing person near Dauphin Island
12:03 Fincantieri strengthens the strategic partnership with Qatar
11:39 New LINKSPAN 7 arrives in Dublin Port
10:47 DOF Subsea awarded contracts in Australia

2020 January 25

16:11 “Flower Power” from Sanmar and Robert Allan Ltd. – 200 Tugs and Counting
15:27 USCG Cutter Polar Star arrives in Antarctica
13:11 TORM orders two scrubber-fitted LR2 newbuildings
12:47 USCG opens Blue Technology Center of Expertise
10:47 Hamburg Süd’s COO Frank Smet to step down
08:31 NORDEN signs charter for more women in shipping

2020 January 24

18:07 Port of Hamburg not expecting reduction in container throughput caused by liner service changes announced by Ocean Alliance and Maersk
17:42 First ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operation in the Port of Rostock
17:40 Engineering troops to develop a plant for desalination of water in the Arctic
17:16 Gasum completes 200th ship-to-ship LNG bunkering
16:52 Carnival Mardi Gras floated out at Meyer Turku shipyard
16:51 Former COO of Stanlow refinery: “The first step of the digitalization is underway”
16:27 Tallink’s vessel Silja Europa to be renewed at Turku Repair Yard in Naantali, Finland
16:04 United Heavy Lift GmbH Hamburg takes over a modern Heavy Lift fleet of nine eco-friendly F900 newbuildings
16:03 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from West Med, Adriatic, Black Sea and East Med to Far East, Middle East Gulf and Red Sea
15:32 First Deputy PM Andrey Belousov held meeting with senior executives of RF Transport Ministry
15:03 Dublin Port Company christens its new Pilot Boat, DPC Tolka
14:30 Sergey Sapegin takes the helm of Kaliningrad Railway
14:03 The Grande Houston delivered to the Grimaldi Group
13:25 Port of Guayaquil inaugurates deepened maritime access channel
12:58 Bunker prices are table at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
12:01 CMA CGM announces PSS for reefer exports from Ecuador to Europe, Baltic, Mediterranean, Middle East & Asia
11:00 MAN Energy Solutions wins contract to supply the main propulsion engines for two patrol vessels
10:33 The ShipFC project to convert offshore vessel to run on ammonia-powered fuel cell
10:22 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 24
09:31 Brent Crude futures price is up 0.35% to $62.26, Light Sweet Crude – up 0.4% to $55.81
09:14 Baltic Dry Index is down to 576 points

2020 January 23

19:00 Chembulk Tankers announces management changes
18:27 KOTUG provides salvage assistance to MV EM-OINOUSSES
18:07 Ocean Installer awarded contract with Dana Petroleum
17:42 Almost 290 cruise liners will call at Ports of Stockholm in 2020
17:37 NYK-operated coal carrier Sunshine Pride enters service for Joban Joint Power