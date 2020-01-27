2020 January 27 11:10

Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port handled 4.59 million tonnes of cargo in 2019, up 1.5% Y-o-Y

In January-December 2019, Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port (Vladmorrybport OJSC) handled 4,592,300 tonnes of cargo (+1.5%, year-on-year), says the stevedoring company.

In the reporting period, transshipment of fish totaled 355,300 tonnes, up 9%, year-on-year, transshipment of containers - 239,023 TEUs (+30.9%).



In 2019, the company handled 898 ships including 274 ships with fish.

According to the company, its container throughput continues growing. In the 9-month period, the company handled 118,442 TEUs (+33.6%, year-on-year).



Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port JSC is one of the leading ports in Russia’s Far East able to handle up to 5 million tonnes of cargo per year including more than 200,000 TEUs. It is located on the southern coast of the nonfreezing Zolotoi Rog Bay. The quay line of 10 berths which is 2,020 m long, 10 km of railway lines and 3 locomotives enable the company to handle 71 wagons per day.