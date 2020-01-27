2020 January 27 09:59

Victor Golomolzin takes the helm of Oktyabrskaya Railway

Oleg Belozerov, Russian Railways CEO - Chairman of the Executive Board, introduced Victor Golomolzin, new Head of the Oktyabrskaya Railway to the branch management.

Vladimir Goloskokov, who had been at the helm of Oktyabrskaya Railway from January 2016 has been promoted to the central headquarters of Russian Railways.



The Company CEO thanked the personnel of Oktyabrskaya Railway for their high performance.



Victor Golomolzin assured that Oktyabrskaya Railway will further maintain high level of operational procedures.



Born on 2 February 1971, Victor Golomolzin graduated from Sibir Academy of Transport in 1995 with specialization in “organization of transportation and management on transport”. He began his career in 1989 as second engine attendant on West Siberia Railway. Before being appointed as the Head of Oktyabrskaya Railway, Victor Golomolzin was the first Deputy to the Head of West Siberia Railway.



